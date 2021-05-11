The TigerHawks put their four scorers in the top four of the Upper Iowa Conference meet Monday at the South Winneshiek Golf & Country Club to earn the championship.
North Fayette Valley carded a 345, besting Clayton Ridge by 27 strokes. West Central finished eighth with a 446.
Nick Koch bested teammate Dane Schott by three strokes, 83-86, for individual medalist. Nick Buffington was third with an 87 and Andrew Schmitt shot an 89.
For the Blue Devils, Nathan Dolf shot a 105 and Brooks Ingels carded a 106. Brandon Cushion posted a 116 and Isaac George registered a 119.
Starmont girls fourth, East Buchanan fifth at Tri-Rivers West meet
Sydney Baumgartner tied for fourth after carding a 96 and the Stars placed two on the all-conference first team and all four scorers in the top 20 on Monday at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Winthrop.
The Stars carded a 437, four strokes ahead of East Buchanan.
Mariah Burington shot a 106, Emily Schuchmacher carded a 116 and Tatum Happel posted a 119.
No individual Buccaneers scores were available as of press time.
Jesup, WV, S-F place in bottom half at NICL East meet
The J-Hawks registered a 364, the Warriors carded a 369 and the Cougars shot a 436 Monday at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike.
Hudson shot a 324 to beat Union by six strokes (324-330).
Jesup’s Jack Miller tied for seventh with an 85 while Gavin Nolan posted an 86 to place ninth. Kile Bucknell shot a 95 and Brayden Menuey shot a 98 to round out the team scoring.
Wapsie Valley’s Michael Mann was 10th with an 87. Gavin Leistikow (91), Brody Blaylock (93) and Parker Landsgard (98) all broke 100 to round out the scoring.
Jaymison Howard shot an 89 to tie for 12th. Ryan Rochford (104), Gabriel Mitchell (119) and Brenna Duffy (124) rounded out the team scoring.
Track
Wapsie Valley boys sixth, Jesup eighth at Aplington
Trevor Sauerbrei won the 200-meter dash (22.91 seconds) and helped the 400 relay win (44.69) in more than a second as the Warriors tuned up for their sectional meet with a showing at the Falcon boys invitational Monday in Aplington.
The Warriors scored 70 points and the J-Hawks scored 47.
Dawson Schmit placed third in the 400 hurdles (58.74) and Ben Riordan was fourth in the shot put (43 feet, 2 inches). Wapsie Valley won the 800 relay (1:32.73) and shuttle hurdle relay (1:04.5) as Holten Robinson scored 7.5 points all off relays.
Nolan Evans was second in the 1,600 (4:44.12) Parker McHone was third in the 110 hurdles (16.06) as Jesup scored 47 points.
Jesup girls fifth, Wapsie Valley seventh in Denver
Amanda Treptow won the 800 (2:24.91) and led a 1-2 finish with Clare Wright (2:26.72) and Natalie O’Connor was runner-up in the 1,500 (5:29.46) as the J-Hawks tuned up for their sectional meet with a showing at the Cyclones girls invitational Monday in Denver.
Jesup scored 61.5 points and Wapsie Valley scored 59.
The J-Hawks distance medley relay won in 4:25.1, three seconds ahead of Denver.
The Warriors won the 1,600 relay (4:21.28) and were second in the sprint medley relay (1:58.68). Isabel LaRue was third in the long jump (14-7.5).
Soccer
North Fayette Valley boys 9, New Hampton 1
The TigerHawks reached 10 wins with a rout of New Hampton on Monday. NFV (10-3) has flipped its 2019 record, which was 3-10.
On Monday, the TigerHawks scored six second-half goals to turn a 3-1 lead into the final. Sam Nefzger scored four goals while Jonah Moore and Kaleb White each added two apiece.
Andre Fuentes added a goal and an assist. Moore had two assists.
During Saturday’s Waverly tournament, Moore scored three of the team’s four goals as the TigerHawks placed second in their bracket. Fuentes added the other goal as NFV went 2-1.