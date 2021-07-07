WEST UNION —An extra day was definitely helpful.
North Fayette Valley led Turkey Valley by two Monday when play was postponed because of the elements.
The game finished Tuesday with the TigerHawks pulling away for a 14-6 victory. NFV led the Upper Iowa Conference contest 7-5 Monday and added seven runs across the fourth through sixth innings Tuesday.
On the mound, Clay Moser picked up for Isaiah Corbin and threw 5 1/3 innings. He allowed just four hits and a walk and hit a batter. He also struck out three and got the Trojans to hit balls right at defenders.
North Fayette Valley benefited from nine walks and four hit batters on offense, as well as eight hits. Jonah Moore was 3 for 5 with three runs and two runs batted in and Blake Reichter was 2 for 4. Kale Rodgers walked four times and Kaleb White stole four bases and scored three runs.