JESUP — Somehow, defense prevailed.
In a game with 17 runs, 22 hits and at least eight errors, three plays made by senior catcher Abby Reichter allowed North Fayette Valley to hold off Wapsie Valley during an 11-6 victory in the 13th-place game of the Jesup tournament on Saturday.
Reichter tagged out Lydia Imbrogno in the first inning at home as the Warrior gunned for an inside-the-park home run, tagged out Sydnie Martin in the third after Wapsie Valley closed within 4-3 and tagged out Courtney Schmitz in the top of the sixth after Wapsie Valley closed within 7-6 to preserve leads all three times.
“It was good to just lock in and get those outs when we really needed it, when it really counted,” Reichter said.
Wapsie Valley head coach Liz Bergman didn’t second-guess anything regarding all three plays.
“I’m a big believer in trying to be an aggressive baserunner,” she said.
TigerHawks head coach Bayley Monroe called Reichter’s defensive stops “very big” in the scheme of the contest.
“We work on looking for the next play, even within a play,” she added. “They knew that they couldn’t get the initial play in that sequence, but they saw the next play and got that out.”
In two of the three instances, North Fayette Valley (4-9) added runs the next time up. It scored four in the bottom of the sixth for the 11-6 final.
Chloe Yauslin drew a one-out walk and Keely Krambeer reached on a fielder’s choice that saw runners on second and first when the play ended. Emma Ney laid down a bunt single to load the bases and Zaida Moore hit a sacrifice fly for an 8-6 lead.
Reichter stepped to the plate and delivered a two-run double for a 10-6 lead. She came home on Justine Cowley’s bloop single.
“We were just bouncing back,” Reichter said. “We had a couple bad games yesterday, so it was nice good to start hitting the ball, start hitting it to gaps instead of right at people.”
In the third, NFV responded to the Warriors (4-11) pulling within one by scoring a pair for a 6-3 advantage.
Cowley and Kenlin Schmitt each drove in one during the inning.
“We’re working on responding (offensively) so that if our defense doesn’t do the best and the opposing team scores, we respond right away to cut their momentum off,” Monroe said.
Bergman’s team collected three steals and scored on Martin’s inside the park home run, giving credence to her philosophy. It also committed three errors that resulted in those players all scoring later.
“We’ve been playing games close and usually when we have a couple of those errors, that’s when it kind of gets away from us,” she said. “But if we clean up some of those errors, we pretty much stay close with everybody.”
Bergman was pleased with her team’s overall effort.
Martin went 2 for 4 with four runs batted in; her two-run double cut the deficit to 4-3 and her inside the park score thinned it to 7-4.
Wapsie Valley also scored both its sixth-inning runs via TigerHawk errors to pull within one run again.
“I thought we hit really well and stayed with them well for the most part,” Bergman said. “The girls battled and we just keep trying to improve every game. Especially with hitting.”
Imbrogno, Martin and Sydney Matthias each collected two hits, with Martin tripling alongside Imbrogno. Reagan Barnes and Ellie Neil also tripled.
Monroe joked her club “gave me a bit of a heart attack in the middle of the game” but did well to hold on and claim its lone win of the tournament.
Cowley went 3 for 4 while Jessica Francis (RBI), Moore (two RBI) and Reichter (two RBI, two doubles) earned two hits apiece.
Schmitt posted four RBI.
“This is something we need to keep building on,” Reichter said. “We made a positive turn today and we just need to keep going.”