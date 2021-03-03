It seems silly.
North Fayette Valley head coach Jim Calkins chuckled when rehashing his words. While talking about the Upper Iowa Conference all-conference teams, Calkins apologized for his TigerHawks’ balance.
North Fayette Valley (20-3) went 15-0 in conference play and was rewarded recently for its performance with a pair of first-team, second-team and honorable mention selections.
Calkins felt five of the six TigerHawks could have been on the first team.
“Again, that’s probably one of my faults for having a balanced team and not playing some of the girls more in those blowouts,” he surmised. “The numbers don’t always indicate how good of a season they have.”
Senior guard Abby Reichter was voted to the first team for a third consecutive season. She averaged 13.6 points, 3.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and three steals this year. She ranked third in the UIC in assists and fifth in points and steals.
Reichter made the IGCA Class 3A Northeast All-District team and broke the 1,000-point barrier this season.
“It is a nice capstone to her career,” Calkins said. “That’s just a credit to her and her hard work. She’s really helped the program from when she entered four years ago.”
Kenlin Schmitt was also voted to the first team. The junior was one of four TigerHawks to average eight points per game (8.7) but made her mark on the defensive end.
She led North Fayette Valley in rebounds with 6.3 per game, good for ninth-best in the conference, with 4.7 per game on the defensive end (tied for sixth). Schmitt also led the conference with 2.1 blocks per game (48), three clear of second place.
“I felt good for her because sometimes you don’t get noticed for rebounding or blocking shots or altering shots or the defensive end a lot,” Calkins said. “She definitely did a lot for us on the defensive end. She was a threat offensively and was a nice passer, but defensively is where I think she earned a lot of the respect from fellow coaches.”
Classmate Alyssa Bohr was selected to the second team for a second straight season. Bohr averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 steals (seventh-best in the UIC) and 1.6 assists.
“Alyssa is the top defender in our league, and probably northeast Iowa,” Calkins said. “I really would have liked to have gotten her on the first team.
“I think it might have been hard for some coaches to write in that third NFV name, but she was very deserving (of it).”
Senior Emma Ney was also voted to the second team. She averaged 8.2 points, 2.7 assists and two steals.
“She’s a team-first person, very unselfish,” Calkins said. “I’m pleased she got recognized, but it’s also probably selling her short for the contributions she made.”
Senior Regan Griffith also scored a little more than eight points per game (8.6), with 3.2 rebounds 2.5 steals and 2.2 assists alongside. She was one of two named honorable mention, as was sophomore Justine Cowley.
“I would be in the wrong if I didn’t mention the reason for a lot of our team’s success was Regan,” Calkins said. “(Her selection) doesn’t tell you the value she had to our team.”
West Central’s Marlee Squires (8.8 points, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals) and Aaliyah Gordon (5.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks) were selected honorable mention for the Blue Devils (9-12, 4-9).