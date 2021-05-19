CLERMONT — Home course advantage is a real thing. However, it can be deceiving.
TigerHawks’ head coach Robin Madole noted as much as her team closed the season with a 469 to tie for fifth place.
“A home course advantage in golf is huge,” the coach said. “I’m not going to lie — that is a huge thing. We had a little bit of trouble now and then. But that’s OK.”
Rayne Everitt parred three holes while carding a 107, but the senior also dropped a few sevens, and eight and a nine during her round. She did cut nine strokes while playing the nine-hole course twice, beginning at hole No. 1 with her No. 1 grouping. Everitt placed 15th.
Alyssa Jones shot a 115 to place 24th, with two pars. Claire Cummings carded a 120 with one par. Claire Britt birdied the par-4 No. 5 hole once and parred it the second time but shot a 127.
“We were a little high (with our score) and when you play on your home course you’re maybe a little disappointed,” Madole said. “We played some really good teams today so it was going to be a little tougher.
“We only had one person with any varsity experience coming into this season, so I’m still proud of my team. From start to finish we improved a lot.”