The TigerHawks played an 18-hole tournament Tuesday at Guttenberg Golf & Country Club and shot a 465. They topped Beckman Catholic by a stroke and were four behind East Buchanan (461).
East Buchanan’s Ally Joyce was the medalist with a 102 and NFV’s Rayne Everitt was runner-up with a 103.
NFV’s Clair Britt and East Buchanan’s Jaeden Hellenthal both shot a 110.
“We hadn’t had any of our players play this course before,” head coach Robin Madole said. “I thought they did a great job. They all found some trouble but worked out of it.”
North Fayette Valley boys 169, New Hampton 175
Nick Koch missed out on medalist honors by a stroke, but he was runner-up and the TigerHawks placed their top four in the top five overall for a six-stroke win at Pleasant Valley Sports Club on Tuesday.
Koch shot a 41, Dane Schott carded a 42 and both Andrew Schmitt and Tanner Johnson posted a 43.
Starmont boys 200, Alburnett 216
Jacob Goedken carded a 42 to earn medalist honors and Chaz Fleming was runner-up with a 47 as the Stars won by 16 strokes at Backbone Golf & Country Club on Tuesday. Maddox Vaske (51) was fourth and Benton Parkin tied for seventh with a 60 to close the team scoring.
Michael McDonough shot a 74.
Alburnett girls 211, Starmont 227
Mariah Burington shot a 50 to earn runner-up honors at Backbone Golf & Country Club on Tuesday. Emily Schuchmacher placed fourth with a 57 and Sydney Baumgartner was a stroke behind to tied for sixth.
Tatum Happel (62) and Alyssa Kleinlien (63) placed 10th and 11th and rounded out the team scoring.
Billie Jo Schlueter shot a 71.
Track
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls win Tripoli Relays
The Cougars won their second meet of the season, scoring 163 points Tuesday to win the Tripoli Invitational at Sumner by 50 points.
West Central’s girls placed fourth with 70 points.
Lily Mayo scored 16 points by placing second in the 1,500-meter run (5 minutes, 49.74 seconds) and the 3,000 run (12:35.01) and led a 2-4 placement in the 1,500 (Emersen Warnke, 5:59.65) and 2-3 finish (Claire Rucker, 14:38.21) in the 3,000.
The Cougars picked up double-digit points from Samantha Fowler and Rucker (14), Hillary Trainor (12.5), Molly Niewoehner (10.5), and Ava Bernhard and Lillian Sassmann (10).
Bernhard won the high jump at 4-8, Fowler won the long jump at 14-10 and Trainor won the 800 in 2:36.63.
Rucker was second in the high jump (4-2) and Sassmann was second in the 400 (1:08.89). Lynch was second in the discus (87-5) and third in the shot put (28-4) and led a 2-3 discus finish, as Niewoehner tossed the discus 81-10.
Sumner-Fredericksburg won the 400 relay (53.6), 800 relay, 3,200 relay (11:15.9), and sprint medley (2:00.5). It was second in the 1,600 (4:49.95), distance medley (5:05.01) and third in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:22.12).
Aaliyah Gordon scored 21 points and Abby Squires scored 14 for the Blue Devils, while Mikaela Kime and Naomi Scott scored nine apiece.
Gordon won the 200 (28.35) and was second in the 100 (14.59) while Squires won the 400 hurdles (1:21.07) by nearly sixth-tenths of a second and combined with Kime to place 3-5 in the 100 hurdles (Kime, 19.55; Squires, 20.31).
Annika Kent-Thomas was third in the 800 (2:50.07) Scott was fourth in the 200 (28.7).
West Central was second in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:18.39), third in the 400 (55.44), 800 (56.5) and fourth in the sprint medley (2:16.01) by one-hundredth of a second.
Sumner-Fredericksburg boys third at Tripoli Relays
The Cougars scored 76 points Tuesday at the Tripoli Invitational at Sumner.
West Central placed ninth with seven.
Austin Langreck (12.5), Kade Mitchell (11) and Kody VanEngelenburg (11) scored in double digits.
Langreck was second in the 800 (2:08.48) by two-tenths of a second and aided the Cougars 3,200 relay to a win (9:01.28) by 0.65 seconds. The distance medley relay was second (4:08.55).
VanEngelenburg won the 400 (52.88). Ethan Boyle was second in the 3,200 run (12:12.5) for eight points.
Mitchell was third in the 200 (25.35) and fourth in the high jump (5-8).
Aidan Nelson was fourth in the long jump (17-7) and sixth in the 400 (1:03.49) to lead the Blue Devils.
Tennis
Columbus Catholic boys 9, Oelwein 0
The doubles team of Austin Schoultz and Westin Woodson won three games at No. 2 doubles to register the Huskies’ best showing, a 10-3 loss, during a road match Tuesday. The No. 1 doubles team of Spencer Logan and Colton Roete won two (10-2).
In singles play, Oelwein’s Roete, Ryan Mortenson and Devon Pint each claimed a game in 10-1 losses.