WEST UNION — It was Justine Cowley. Or maybe Emma Ney. Or maybe Mady Ney. Or maybe Baylee Rue.
Or maybe it was everyone.
The TigerHawks girls bested Central Elkader by a point (122-121) to earn the Upper Iowa Conference championship on Thursday in West Union.
“We asked the kids to believe in the lineups we put together and they performed in every way,” head coach Mark Nuss said. “We told both teams that every place was important and with the girls winning by one point that proved true.”
The TigerHawks clocked a time of 4 minutes, 31.91 seconds in the 3,200-meter relay, the last event of the night. North Fayette Valley ran in the opening heat, then watched as the Warriors won the relay in 4:20.61.
NFV placed fourth for five points, which was enough to hold off the Warriors.
“I am really proud of how our 4x400 embraced the pressure of needing to score high in order to win the meet,” Regan Griffith said. “We had to run against ourselves for time and I think we all pushed ourselves and got better that night.
“Hearing all our teammates cheering for us during the 4x400 was a really cool moment for me.”
Griffith accounted for 17.75 points, one of four girls who scored in double figures.
She won the 400 hurdles in 1:13.13, a second ahead of teammate Alyssa Bohr. Bohr accumulated 20.5 points, with a win in the 400 (1:04.43) and participation in the 3,200 relay and the fourth-place sprint medley relay alongside her 400 hurdles runner-up finish.
“I was very proud of how our team competed for each other at the conference meet,” Bohr said. “All of our running events pushed themselves to their limit as they strived to earn points for our team. I was honored to be part of the sprint medley and 3,200 team and I can easily say I love running with those girls.
“As an individual, I was happy with my results and was glad that I could do my part in earning points for the team.”
Abby Boehm (20 points) won the shot put (38 feet, 10 inches) and discus (135-8) and led a 1-2 shot put finish and 1-3 discus placement with teammate Breanna Baumler. Baumler’s put was 36-7.5 and her discus toss was 114-0; she scored 14 points.
Cowley was third in the long jump (15-5) and Mady Ney was fifth in the high jump (4-2) to add field event points.
“I thought our field events did an outstanding job getting us points,” Bohr said.
Griffith won the 400 hurdles (1:13.13) and placed fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.81). Cowley was second in the 200 (28.37); she scored 16.5 points.
“During this meet, we felt more like a team than we have all season,” Griffith said. “Our energy was really positive and exciting throughout the meet.”
TigerHawk boys place 2nd
The TigerHawks boys scored 154 points to place second. Kaleb White scored 22 points, with a long jump win (20-11) and fourth place in the 100 (11.7) and the 200 (24.33).
Blake Reichter won the discus (148-5) and shot put (43-7.5) and scored 20.75 points and Lucas Wurzer won the 110 hurdles (17.26), was third in the 400 hurdles (1:00.71) and scored 20.
Peyton Halverson (19.75 points) was runner-up in the 400 (54.27) and the 1,600 (4:54.52).
“It is disappointing we were not able to get the conference title, but for the number of kids we have out, I think we put up a good amount of points,” Halverson said. “I would have liked to see first place in the mile, but it was a good race and I think it was a pretty good night altogether.”
Zack Robrock was second in the 400 hurdles (58.77) and scored 13.5 points and Ben Miller placed fifth in the 800 (2:17.68) and seventh in the 1,600 (5:14.18).
“I couldn’t feel better about the efforts of both teams,” Nuss said. “We asked the kids to believe in the lineups we put together and they performed in every way. We had many PR’s and/or season bests. I’m proud of both teams.”
UP NEXT: The TigerHawks boys and girls travel to Jesup for districts. The meet begins at 4 p.m.