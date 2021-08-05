North Fayette Valley’s volleyball team and area youth received tutelage from Upper Iowa University’s volleyball staff during a two-day volleyball camp Wednesday and Thursday in West Union. On a drizzly Thursday, the football team and area youth went through drills under the eyes of the high school coaching staff.
North Fayette Valley holds multiple camps
Dick Fridley
