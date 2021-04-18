TigerHawk senior girls thrower Abby Boehm and J-Hawk boys junior Carson Lienau will participate in both the discus and shot put during Thursday’s one-day high school portion of the annual Drake Relays.
Both secured qualifying marks in each field.
The Wapsie Valley boys will send their 400-meter relay team as well.
Postseason assignments for track and field released
Oelwein, North Fayette Valley, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Union Community will all head to Jesup for a Class 2A state qualifier on May 13.
East Buchanan and Starmont will head to Edgewood-Colesburg in one Class 1A qualifier and Wapsie Valley and West Central will head to Grundy Center in another.
Sumner-Fred boys fourth, Wapsie Valley sixth at Aplington
Kody VanEnglenburg won the 400 and placed second in the 100 and 200 to account for 25 of the Cougars’ 71 points at the Falcon Invitational on Friday. Austin Langreck placed second in the 800 and fifth in the 400 and Kade Mitchell was third in the 200 and fifth in the high jump. The Cougars’ 3,200 relay was second.
The Warriors placed sixth with 64 points. Mason Harter, Ben Riordan and Brody Stark each scored eight or more points to lead the way.
Harter was third in the high jump and fifth in the 110 hurdles, Riordan was fourth in the discus and shot put, and Stark was third in the 110 hurdles. Hunter Kane was fourth in the 100 and the Warriors placed third in the 400, 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
S-F girls third, Wapsie Valley girls fifth at Aplington
A strong relay showing and a couple runner-up finishes highlighted the Cougars’ 115 points and third place at the Falcon Invitational on Friday. Wapsie Valley scored 53 points and placed fifth behind a win and multiple second-place event finishes.
Sumner-Fredericksburg won the 800-meter and sprint medley relays and was second in the shuttle hurdle relay.
Ava Bernhard was runner-up in the high jump, Lily Mayo was second in the 3,000 and Hilary Trainor was second in the 800.
Hana Wedemeier was third in the 100 and 200, Sasha Gitch was third in the 400 and Emerson Warnke was top-5 in the 3,000 (third) and 1,500 (fifth).
The Warriors saw Ava VanDaele win the 1,500, Brooklyn Etringer claim second in the 1,500 and Elle Voy place second in the shot put and sixth in the discus.
The 800 relay and sprint medley relay also were second.
Golf
East Buchanan boys second at Ed-Co invitational
Trey Johnson won medalist honors with a 33, but the Buccaneers were second to Monticello (152) by two strokes on Saturday at the Woods Edge Golf Course.
Harley Nelson (39) tied for fourth while Ben Hesner (40) tied for seventh and Alden Cook (42) tied for 10th. East Buchanan shot a 154.
Warriors boys win triangular at Tripoli
Wapsie Valley posted high marks Friday at Maple Hills Country Club in Tripoli to win the Tripoli triangular. The Warriors carded a 185 to beat Jesup by 24 strokes.
Gavin Leisitkow shot a 41, Brody Blaylock shot a 44 and Michael Mann posted a 47. Jesup’s Gavin Nolan (49) and Brayden Menuey (52) followed for their team, and the trio of Wapsie Valley’s Parker Landsgard and Tucker Ladeburg and Jesup’s Cale Schissel each shot a 53.
Tripoli did not enter individual boys scores.
The J-Hawks girls placed second (214) by five strokes to Tripoli and the Warriors (254) were third.
Jesup’s Alexis Harris shot a 49. Grace Joblinske (51), Laney Fischer (55) and Kalista Schulte (59) followed to round out the team scoring.
Wapsie Valley was led by Jaylyn Robinson’s 59. Anna Curley carded a 60, Lydia Imbrgno shot a 63 and Sophia Kohl shot a 72 to round out the team scoring.
Tripoli did not enter individual girls scores.
Starmont boys 183, Springville 200
On Friday the Stars won by 17 strokes. No individual scores were reported.
Springville girls 223, Starmont 249
On Friday the Orioles won by 26 strokes. No individual scores were reported.
Oelwein girls third at triangular
On Friday at Waverly Municipal Golf Course, Madeline McShane tied for second with a 53 to lead the Huskies. Oelwein carded a 267 to place third. Emma Smock (70), Hanna Wion (71) and Amera Schoultz (73) followed.
Selah Hadley shot a 76.
Sumner-Fred boys third at triangular
The Cougars shot a 225 on Friday at Jackson Heights Golf Course in Waucoma. No individual scores were reported.
East Buchanan sweeps road dual
On Thursday at Hart Ridge Golf Course, Johnson won boys medalist honors as the Buccaneers posted a 154 against Maquoketa Valley to win by 29 strokes. Nelson (39), Hesner (40) and Cook (42) rounded out the team scoring.
On the girls side, East Buchanan shot a 240 to win by 10. Ally Joyce (54) was runner up, followed by Jaden (58) and Kiera (59) Hellenthal.
Maya Huegel (69) broke 70 to round out the team scoring.
Hudson boys 160, Sumner-Fred 231
Jaymison Howard (47), Brenna Duffy (58), Ryan Rochford (59) and Gabriel Mitchell (67) placed seventh through 10th on Thursday.
S-F girls 210, Hudson 241
Hudson’s Halle Haack won medalist honors with a 45 on Thursday, but the Cougars posted the next five scores to win by 31 strokes. Katie Reno (48) broke 50 while Morgan Brandt and Chantelle Nuss each shot a 52. Marissa Nuss posted a 55 and Sierra Teidt shot a 56.
Dike-New Hartford girls 204, Wapsie Valley 283
The Warriors fell by 79 strokes on Thursday. Curley led the way with a 58, followed by Imbrogno (72), Robinson (76) and Richards (77) as the scoring quartet. Schares shot a 79.
Dike-New Hartford boys 178, Wapsie Valley 202
Blaylock’s 47 was good for fourth, but the Wolverines registered four scores at 50 or less Thursday. Leistikow (50), Ladeburg (52) and Mann (53) rounded out the scoring quartet.
Landsgard (56) and Hyde (62) were the Warriors’ final scores.
Tennis
Aplington-Parkersburg boys 9, Oelwein 0
Ryan Mortenson won one game at No. 3 singles on Friday in Aplington. Otherwise, the Huskies were completely shut out in singles and doubles matches.