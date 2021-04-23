DES MOINES — Abby Boehm paused, then sighed.
The North Fayette Valley senior placed 17th in both the morning’s discus competition and the afternoon’s shot put contest at the Drake Relays on Thursday. Boehm vacillated between being disappointed in her performance and happy to be at the fabled meet.
“Didn’t throw as good as I wanted to, but then again I’m at the Drake Relays. How much can I complain about it?” she said. “There is definitely more to come. Coming to this big of a meet … pressure-wise, it’s something you definitely have to get through, work through.”
Boehm unleashed a 116-foot throw to begin the discus but didn’t break 113 in her other two throws and didn’t reach the finals. Her throws were 112-2 and 112-7.
“I feel like, regardless,
I have the same pressure for myself, holding myself to a higher standard,” she said. “It’s not where I wanted to be (today), but I know what I have to do to get there.”
In the shot put, she climbed the ladder each of her three preliminary throws but didn’t break 37 feet. Her tosses were 33-4, 35-11 and 36-4.
“I’m here, I made it,” she said. “And some of the other girls who are throwing aren’t where their PRs or season-bests are either. I’m definitely not the only one in the boat.
“I have a lot of hope for the rest of the season.”