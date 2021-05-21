DES MOINES — Happy graduation.
Abby Boehm and Breanna Baumler both placed in the Class 2A state discus competition Friday at Drake Stadium, sending themselves and throws coach Mark Smith out with what he described as “a coach’s dream.”
“Outstanding for both of them to reach the finals,” he added.
Smith is stepping down as TigerHawks throws coach.
Boehm placed third with a heave of 128 feet, 11 inches on her third preliminary toss. The South Dakota State signee was seeded second and hit marks on five of her six throws but wasn’t able to break 112-4 on her other four marks.
“This wasn’t the discus finish I wanted, but I can’t be mad,” she said. “We definitely kept up the NFV throwing tradition.”
Smith focused on the positive from her second trip to Drake in a month.
“It was her second-best throw ever,” he said. “A couple girls just had one better throw, but Abby did great.
“I know she’s disappointed, but I’m sure she’ll get over it. She’ll go on to college and throw even farther.”
Baumler was seeded 15th coming in but steadily built herself up from a 107 to a 117-55. She qualified for the finals from the first heat with a mark of 119 on her third preliminary toss.
It stood as eighth-best when the day was done.
“Breanna did great, she did outstanding,” Smith said. “Popped that 119 and she was happy as can be. She deserves it, worked hard for it.”
In turn, the girls praised Smith for his guidance and tutelage.
“It’s a good way for us to say goodbye with Mark as a pair of state medalists. Getting top eight means a lot to him and a lot to us.”