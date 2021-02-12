Eventually one has to face the best.
That was Jacob King’s thought as a sophomore, and why he asked then-head coach Nick Schauf to let him guard senior Dom Robertson in practice every day. King played in all 20 games for the Huskies that season, but was behind a loaded seven-man senior class that contributed most of the statistical production and minutes for Oelwein’s last above-.500 team (12-8).
“He was the best player on our team those years. I wanted to go against the best competition, I guess,” King said. “(Dom) was always a good leader, someone I looked up to.
“I’m still trying to become a better defender.”
Huskies head coach Michael Mohlis, then an assistant, saw potential after King sank 80 percent of his foul shots and shot an effective field goal percentage of 48.6 percent. Oh, and King’s insistence to go against Robertson.
“Every day, all practice. The hunger was there from (Jacob), you could see it early,” Mohlis said. “(Jacob) could shoot, was good with free throws and he could handle it, but he spent time getting to know the full speed of the varsity game.”
King’s emergence was next, and it was quick. His scoring more than quadrupled, from 4.0 points per game to 14.8 (79 to 326 total), and he posted averages of 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals per game alongside it.
The most in-game varsity experience heading into the 2019-20 season came from King and Camren Palmer. So King’s ascendance was a little bit of next man up, “but at same time he put in a lot of work to get to that place,” Mohlis added.
“We kinda knew early on (he’d be good as a junior),” the coach continued, “(Because) the skill set that he had was pretty tremendous. The work ethic, you knew he’d put a lot of time in.”
King felt he took it upon himself to work on his game, but also knew the coaches expected him to increase his productivity. So he did, staying late in the gym after spring’s track practice and playing as much pickup basketball as he could whenever allowed.
Film study became a stronger aspect, as did working to round himself into an all-around player.
“He’s … constantly working on his game,” Mohlis said. “Ballhandling, passing, shooting free throws, everything. Studying the game to understand concepts on both sides.”
It continued into his senior season. Scoring increased to 20.8 points per game, but so did assists (2.5 per game) and steals (2.1). Total field goal percentage jumped to 46.9 percent (128 for 273), while the 3-point percentage improved from 39.9 percent to 40.3 percent on 50-of-124 makes through Wednesday.
King believes his junior season was a massive learning experience. He faced more pressure on both sides of the ball, including box-and-one defenses and faceguards on every possession. In a nod to his sophomore year, King found he was being guarded by each team’s best defender.
“Junior year gave me a learning experience to build off of and has made things a little easier,” he said. “This year it’s nothing new, and I feel I’ve handled it better. The biggest thing has been being able to handle that pressure better.”
Mohlis noted King’s maturity has improved and has trickled to the rest of the team, even as the program has collected just six wins since the 2018-19 season.
“He’s grown up, maturity-wise, on the mental side, not letting little things bother him as much and continuing to play hard and play on,” Mohlis said. “He stepped into a more dominant role as a junior and this year he’s been doing the same. He’s obviously trying to lead that into a college career.”
King has his options down to a quartet of in-state Division III and NAIA schools and hopes to decide by the end of the month.
“Part of the leap (to college) is a little bit of leadership, a little bit of defensive effort,” Mohlis said of things King still needs to refine. “Just picking up the speed of the game (too) because it’s all new and brand new. That’s something he’ll learn as he gets into it and the rest will come.”