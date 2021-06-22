One day it all works well.
One day it doesn’t so much.
That’s how it went for Oelwein during a Northeast Iowa Conference loss to Charles City on Monday. The Comets knotted the game at five in the fourth inning, then tacked on 12 runs over the final two frames for a 17-5 victory.
Oelwein (3-16, 1-10 NEIC) scored five in the second to erase a 3-0 deficit. The Huskies first three batters — Brock Steinlage, Cole Hamilton and Ray Gearhart — reached via error, single and walk.
Steinlage scored on a wild pitch for a 3-1 deficit and Chris Stoler later hit an RBI groundout to plate courtesy runner Caden Penhollow. Jacob King singled in Gearhart and scored two batters later on an error.
Carsen Jeanes drove in brother Carter for a 5-3 advantage.
Charles City (7-12, 7-4) tied the game at 5 off Hamilton in the fourth to end his day. The Comets got to Gage Voshell in the sixth for three runs and made use of multiple seventh-inning errors to plate nine in the frame.
Meanwhile, Oelwein’s offense collected just three hits alongside two walks. Carsen Jeanes, King and Stoler drove in runs while Hamilton, Jeanes and King all singled.