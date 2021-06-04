Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein’s baseball team snapped its season-opening losing streak Thursday with a walk-off fielder’s choice from Brock Steinlage to beat Turkey Valley, 10-9.

“Our kids did a good job of staying in the game and having quality at-bats three different times,” head coach Jason Gearhart said. “To have three large deficits to come back from is rare, so kudos to our kids for continuing to take at-bats and battling and working.”

The Huskies (1-6) trailed 4-0 after a half-inning and clambered back multiple times to stay within striking distance. Down 9-5, the Huskies scored four in the bottom of the seventh.

Jacob King picked up a leadoff walk in the final frame to begin the six at-bat series. Spencer Logan followed with a single and Chris Stoler was hit by a pitch.

Trojans reliever Calvin Bodensteiner was replaced by Garrett Kurtenbach, but the home team kept its momentum going.

Carter Jeanes smacked a hot shot to second that was misplayed by Carson Busta to score King and leave the bases loaded. Carsen Jeanes was hit by a Kurtenbach pitch to plate Logan and keep the status quo on the basepaths, and Gage Voshell was drilled for another hit-by-pitch run batted in and a 9-all score.

Steinlage came to the plate with Carter Jeanes on third, Carsen Jeanes on second and Voshell on first.

Steinlage coaxed a 3-1 count out of Kurtenbach and then took a strike for a full count. He cracked Kurtenbach’s sixth pitch of the at-bat to shortstop, with teammates taking off on contact.

The throw home was late, letting loose a celebration seven games in the making.

Steinlage was 1 for 4 with two RBI, as was Carter Jeanes. Jeanes also scored three runs while King (two walks) and Logan scored twice as well. Oelwein managed five singles spread across five batters — Carsen Jeanes, King and Logan had the other hits.

The Huskies drew nine walks and four hit batters, with three in the final frame.

Nevin Berry (1-0) earned the win by pitching 2/3 of an inning. He struck out one.

“Josh Ladeburg and Nevin Berry kept Turkey Valley in check, and it was Berry’s first career pitching victory so that was cool,” Gearhart said.

