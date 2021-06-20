Take a breath.
Focus.
It was what went through Gage Voshell’s mind after he walked the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning against Crestwood on Friday at the Oelwein Veteran’s Sports Complex.
Plus, the Huskies coaching staff called out for him to do it.
Voshell then picked up a pair of strikeouts to end the contest and salvage a Northeast Iowa Conference doubleheader split with the Cadets, 10-8.
“I just go up there and focus on the next pitch,” Voshell said. “The coaches were yelling from the dugout to just breathe, so I took a deep breath, cleared my mind and just went to the next pitch.
“It’s all mental. If you don’t get mentally right, you’re not going to throw strikes.”
Voshell caught Gabe Grabau looking at strike three and then did the same with Landen Bergen. Voshell got the win in relief, mixing in six strikeouts with five hits, three walks and three earned runs as Oelwein dropped a 7-4 edge in game two before scoring three in the sixth to pull ahead again.
“That was exciting,” head coach Jason Gearhart said. “You don’t get that kind of extended drama a lot. That last couple innings were drama-filled almost every single pitch. Our kids did a good job of hanging with it.
“We were behind two or three times in that game. Fell behind, kept battling.”
The Huskies led 7-5 after the fifth inning and Voshell came on in relief. Crestwood (5-10, 3-8) scored three in the sixth as its first five batters reached base before Voshell got out of the frame.
Down 8-7, Christian Stoler led off with a single. After an out, Mason Kunkle dropped his fifth hit of the day and Carsen Jeanes followed with an RBI double for an 8-8 score.
Cole Hamilton’s two-out batted ball to second looked to end the frame, but Crestwood’s Justin Kerian misplayed the ball. Hamilton was safe and Kunkle scored for a 9-8 lead.
Jeanes scored on an error during the same play for the final.
“It was (an) outside corner and I knew I had two strikes and had to get it in play,” Hamilton said. “Good players sometimes make bad plays and that’s how I got on.
“You just have to breathe, relax. Coach always tells us before you go up to bat to look at the bat, breathe and go in there. Keep your emotions flat, I guess.”
Voshell gave his team a 5-4 lead with a three-run homer in the third and a pair of two-out hits and an error pushed the host ahead 7-4 in the fourth.
“I forgot Gage hit a three-run homer with two outs,” Gearhart said. “You don’t see that in high school baseball too often. That was a big play.”
Oelwein couldn’t hold the lead but came back to end a seven-game losing skid.
“Crestwood beat us 19-1 three weeks ago, so to come back and beat them and have two decent games,” Gearhart said. “I could name every single kid who played as someone who contributed to the victory.”
The Huskies led 2-0 after one inning and 3-0 on Kunkle’s solo home run in the second before Crestwood, playing as the home team in Game 1, tied it at 3-all. Stoler’s RBI gave them a 4-3 lead, but it was quickly taken back the next inning.
The Cadets went ahead 7-4 in the fourth. Oelwein pulled within 7-5 on Carsen Jeanes’ two-out, bases-loaded walk in the seventh but the Huskies couldn’t get closer and lost the opener, 7-5.
Kunkle went 5 for 8 and hit for the cycle between two games with two singles, a double, a triple and a home run. He tripled and homered in the first game and is 6 for 12 since returning to the lineup.
Oelwein collected 14 hits in the twinbill, with 10 in the second game.
“Getting Mason Kunkle back in the lineup this week has made a big difference offensively,” Gearhart said. “Our hitters one through nine did a pretty good job all day, and they’re getting better every day. This is the best our hitters have looked all season. All in all, it was a good night for the Huskies.”