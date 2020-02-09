Friday night, the Oelwein boys basketball program honored its seniors before taking on New Hampton.
The team is in the final stretch of a season that will see five varsity players depart as well as two managers.
Senior varsity players Adam Deaner, Nick Dittmer, Riley Hamilton, Merek Moeller and Cam Palmer, and senior managers Olivia Cummings and Isabella Rydell were introduced, along with their parents, prior to the game.
After the game — New Hampton won 56-43, Oelwein head coach Nick Schauf talked about the seniors.
“Without a doubt, they are five guys that you can trust at any point,” he said. “They’re such great kids and they work incredibly hard. They’re involved with everything at our school (and) they take really a lot of college courses.”
Their actions have an affect.
“They’re just great kids and they work really hard, and that breathes into our program where the younger kids see what it’s like not only to work hard on the court but in the classroom and other activities they’re involved in.”
Schauf has appreciated their character.
“I know that maybe the wins and losses hasn’t been what they wanted this year, so far,” he said.
The Huskies are 0-10 in the Northeast Iowa Conference and 2-16 overall.
“But the greatest thing about them is they’re just so hungry to learn and get better,” Schauf said.
He has no doubt about their futures.
“Outside of basketball in life, those five, they are just going to be super successful,” he said. “They’re just going to be phenomenal people. They’re super high character kids.”
Against New Hampton on Friday, junior Jacob King led the Huskies in scoring with 16, followed by junior Spencer Logan (6) sophomore Cole Hamilton (5), Dittmer (4) Riley Hamilton (3), Moeller (3), Palmer (3) and Deaner (3).
UP NEXT
The Huskies travel to Wapsie Valley on Tuesday and then wrap up the regular season with Crestwood at home.