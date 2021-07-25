The July athletes of the month for the Oelwein Booster Club are Storm Schmidtke (baseball) and Kennedy Lape (softball).
Lape is the starting pitcher for the Huskies (12-14).
“Kennedy has all of our wins as the pitcher and has accumulated 146 strikeouts,” head coach Bob Lape said. “She finished with an earned-run average of 2.24 and was second on the team at .325.”
Kennedy Lape collected 25 hits, with 22 singles and three doubles, 17 runs batted in and five walks this season. She will play college softball at Wartburg.
“She is a great mentor to our younger players,” coach Lape said. “Without her pitching efforts we would not be able to have as much success as we had this season.”
Schmidtke plays pitcher and third base for the Huskies (3-27). He was hit three times and walked three times this season, and posted a .545 on-base percentage. He went 0 for 5. Schmidtke played in 14 games, with six starts.
He snagged eight putouts and five assists.
As a pitcher, he threw eight innings and was 0-1. He struck out three.
“Storm has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and has been a great teammate the entire season,” head coach Jason Gearhart said. “He certainly deserves this recognition. He exemplifies a positive attitude, leadership, selflessness and is a great teammate.”
The July awards were sponsored by Oelwein’s Subway and Casey’s.