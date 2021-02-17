JESUP — Jesup used hot shooting and second-half defense to down Oelwein, 90-55 during a Class 2A Substate 4 first-round game Monday.
“Winning tournament games is always tough so (I’m) happy to get the first one,” head coach Joe Smeins said.
Oelwein’s sharp-shooting Jacob King kept the Huskies (4-18) in the game with 19 first-half points as the Huskies trailed by just four (18-14) after the first quarter and seven (42-35) at the half.
“We took it back and forth to them in the first half … we hung with a high-powered offense for a half. Our first-half fight was a great effort,” Oelwein head coach Michael Mohlis said. “Then they had a big third-quarter that hurt us; they made a bunch of 3s in the third.”
Jesup (12-10) double-teamed King and limited him to eight points the rest of the way. The J-Hawks also held the Huskies to five third-quarter points to break the game open, and allowed just 35 percent shooting total. Jesup also forced 14 turnovers while committing just five.
“Jacob King is an exceptional player for them, and we did a much better job on him in the second half which keyed our third quarter,” Smeins added.
King scored 27 points in his final high school game, while classmates Spencer Logan netted nine and Jerimiah Sullivan added six. King (six) and Ethan Sullivan (five) combined for 11 rebounds; Sullivan added five points.
King and Spencer hit 10 of Oelwein’s 11 3-pointers and shot 10 of 16 from beyond the arc.
Jack Miller (21) and Corbin Fuelling (20) scored more than 20 for the J-Hawks. Parker McHone dished out 14 assists, and Carson Lienau added 18 points and 12 rebounds.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Oel 14 21 5 15 — 55
Jesup 18 24 26 22 — 90