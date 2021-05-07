DECORAH — Malayna Kiel (19 points) and Brennan Sauser (14.25) scored in double-digits to lead the Huskies girls and boys, respectively, at their final Northeast Iowa Conference meet Thursday at Decorah High School.
The Huskies will be in the North Iowa Cedar League next season.
Each Oelwein team placed sixth, with the boys scoring 26 points and the girls scoring 34.
“I am very proud of how our athletes performed and the effort they gave in the meet last night,” head coach Gary Goeller said. “We had talked about giving a great effort and competing and not to worry about times, because if they go out and compete the times will be taken care of. We will have some time this weekend to rest and heal up to get ready for the state qualifying meet in Jesup on Thursday.”
Kiel won the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 6.59 seconds, a margin of 0.58 seconds. Kiel improved her personal-best 400 time by three seconds, according to Goeller. She was third in the 100 hurdles (16.84).
“In my 400 hurdles I just really pushed myself outside of my comfort zone tonight and I think that is the whole reason I got the conference title,” Kiel said. “I wasn’t too pleased with my 100 hurdles time … but it was a good learning experience.”
Kiel also helped the 400 relay place third (53.95) in a season-best time and the sprint medley relay place third (1:59.58), improving its season-best time by two seconds.
The distance medley relay placed fourth (4:58.41), the 800 relay (1:58.07) placed sixth and the 1,600 relay (4:56.44) placed sixth.
“We all competed to the best of our abilities, I would say,” Kiel said. “We have some very tough competition in our conference but I think that is good for us to see before the district meet.”
Sauser was second in the 3,200 in a personal-best time of 10:23.74, earning runner-up in half a second. He was third in the 1,600 (4:46.66) and anchored the distance medley relay (4:01.17) to sixth place.
Distance-mate Ray Gearhart ran personal-best times in the 1,600 and 3,200 to place fifth in each. Gearhart clocked a 4:53.7 in the 1,600 and a 10:40.46 in the 3,200.
Garet Kiel was fifth in the 400 hurdles (59.95). Christian Stoler placed sixth in the discus (121-10). The shuttle relay (1:10.41) placed fifth, the 3,200 relay placed sixth (10:03.97) and the 400 relay placed sixth (48.53).
UP NEXT: The Huskies boys and girls travel to Jesup for the district meet. Competition begins at 4 p.m.