Closer and closer.
Since April 27, Oelwein has posted rounds of 210, 213 and 214, with Monday’s 214 a 37-stroke loss to Waukon. Head coach Derek Kuennen is pleased the scores are a far cry from the early season’s mid-240s scores, but noted the squad is having trouble breaking the 200-stroke mark as a team.
“We’ve kind of plateaued here the last few meets, haven’t seen any big improvements,” he added. “Hopefully going into conference and sectional we can get that number below 200 and be competitive.
“Some guys are coming in with lower scores, so that’s good. We’re just working on breaking that 50 barrier. It’s been a little harder for us.”
No. 3 golfer Brock Steinlage hit 50 on the nose Monday with what he referred to as a “consistent” round. He had one par, the par-4 No. 4, and played mostly double-bogey golf along the way.
The score represented the sophomore’s nine-hole low round of the season; his average is down to 56.5.
“I just went out and played, I think, a decent round,” he said. “I tried to stay consistent and that’s about it. Didn’t let the simple mistakes get to me.”
Steinlage’s 50 tied for third with Waukon’s Cody Huinker. Adian Jones (44) and Ethan O’Neill (45) earned medalist and runner-up honors for the visiting Indians.
Oelwein No. 1 golfer Trevor Kane shot a 53 to place fifth. A birdie on the par-3 sixth hole was the high point of a round littered with double and triple bogeys.
“I just had a good shot off the tee with my 11 iron,” Kane said of a hit that put the ball within six feet of the cup. “That’s about it. It felt good coming off.”
“The rest of it was up and down. Hit a couple good drives, but other than that, wasn’t great.”
Owen Gieselman posted a 55 and Camden Huffman shot a 56 to round out the team scoring. Ryan McKeeman (61) and Caleb Duffy (69) collected the other varsity scores.
The Huskies faced Wapsie Valley on Tuesday in their first back-to-back of the season.
“I would hope this translates well (to Tuesday’s match),” Kuennen said. “Just playing golf a couple nights in a row with good weather, kinda maybe have kids get in the zone a little bit, figure things out in terms of consistency.”