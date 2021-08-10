The Oelwein cross-country program brought fewer numbers to its opening workout Monday afternoon at the city park, but head coach Jason Gearhart is still optimistic regarding this season.
A quartet of seniors and several returnees bolster the boys lineup, while the girls are younger and less experienced than previous years. Sophomore Libby Gearhart will miss the season after summer knee surgery and senior Jillian Prouty is the lone returnee with more than a season of experience.
The Huskies open the season host the Oelwein Invitational at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 31.