Better in increments.
Oelwein received what head coach Jason Gearhart felt was his team’s best pitching performance Tuesday. Voshell threw a complete-game with 98 pitches. He allowed seven hits and walked two, but struck out four.
However, the Huskies fell, 4-2, to Union because they couldn’t string together enough offense and committed two errors to aid the Knights’ effort.
“Gage pitched really well (tonight),” Gearhart said. “Our first four games, we didn’t throw strikes really well at all.
“Today Gage threw about 65 percent strikes, which is good. When you throw strikes, you have a chance to win. Gage pitched well enough to win, deserved to win.”
The Knights struck in the second to open the scoring. TJ Freeland singled, stoel second and moved to third on a bunt single from Ty Lorenzen.
Lorenzen stole second and Danny Petersen walked.
After a popup, Nick Soard reached on an error that scored Freeland. Nolan Miehe’s sacrifice fly plated Lorenzen.
Pinch-runner Nick Berry scored on a passed ball for a 2-1 deficit. Berry, who ran for Cooper Smock, moved from second to third on a wild pitch and then came home.
Oelwein loaded the bases with two outs when Gage Voshell was hit by a pitch and the Huskies procured consecutive singles from Ray Gearhart and Cole Hamilton.
Courtesy runner Ethan Detemmerman scored on a wild pitch to knot the game at 2-2, but a groundout ended any further threat.
Oelwein also loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth but couldn’t put a run across and left 10 men on base.
“Offensively, we struggled,” coach Gearhart said. “Their last pitcher (Jacob Carey) was legitimately one of the better pitchers we’ll see all season. He was good, throwing the ball hard and he’s got a breaking ball that was a strike whenever he wanted it to (be).”
Carey threw the final 2 ⅔ innings and offset one hit and one walk allowed with eight strikeouts. Each out he collected was a strikeout.
Union took the lead with a two-run sixth.
Carey drew a walk to open the frame, stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. TJ Freeland then took Voshell’s first pitch in his at-bat to deep right field to break the deadlock.
Freeland advanced to third during Ty Lorenzen’s at-bat, then scored on Lorenzen’s single for a 4-2 lead.