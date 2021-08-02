Oelwein’s football camp began Monday for junior high and high school-age athletes. It runs from 8 a.m.-noon until Friday. Head coach Bob Lape and the high school staff conduct the camp.
Oelwein football camp ongoing all week
Dick Fridley
