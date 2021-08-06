It’s an LSU-based look.
Oelwein football spent its final day of its weeklong football camp working on shell drills and handing out equipment for the season, which includes new yellow football pants.
The Huskies hope to have yellow helmets by the time the season begins to match Louisiana State University in style — yellow helmet, white/purple jersey/ yellow pants.
Oelwein has to replace its starting quarterback, several skill players and linemen after a 3-6 year. The Huskies has won two or more games for three straight seasons as head coach Bob Lape begins his third season at the helm.