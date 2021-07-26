The Huskies football camp for grades seven through 12 takes place Aug. 2-6 at the Oelwein practice field. Sessions run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
There is a $40 registration fee and all camp participants will collect a camp T-shirt, Gatorade and a meal deal. Make checks payable to Husky Football Camp.
The camp will include fundamental instruction for all offensive and defensive positions and football-related conditioning drills will be utilized.
The Oelwein Middle School and High School football coaches will instruct. Parents are welcome to observe practices but are asked to stay off the fields.
If money is an issue, please talk to one of the coaches. Boosters are willing to help cover the cost of the camp. No player should be turned away from wanting to learn the game of football for any reason.
It is important for participants to learn their position at camp. Everyone will learn the entire offensive playbook.
Registration is due by July 31; one can also register the first morning of camp. Send registration form and checks to Head Coach Bob Lape, c/o Oelwein High School, 315 8th Ave. SE, Oelwein, Iowa 50662.