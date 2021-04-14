Malayna Kiel cupped her hands to her mouth as she walked off the track and shook her head slightly.
Standing in the infield a few seconds later, she looked up to the sky, reached out her arms in a giant stretch and half-yelled “Finally broke 17.”
Kiel won the 100 hurdles in 16.84 seconds, won the 400 hurdles in 1:12.15 and scored 23.5 points to lead the Huskies to 96 and third place at their home invitational Tuesday.
Jesup scored 119 points to earn the victory and Independence was second with 113. West Central placed fourth with 85.
“I finally got my steps down,” Kiel said of the 100 hurdles time. “It’s something I’ve been working on for a while. That felt good, and I PR’d.”
Kiel’s wins were the lone victories for Oelwein, but the Huskies collected three runner-up relay finishes (400, 800 and 1,600), six third-place finishes and several others between fourth and sixth place to rack up their points.
“Our relays all ran pretty well and that’s the most points we’ve scored all year,” head coach Gary Goeller said. “Falynn (Buehler) ran hard in the 400, Natalie (Crandall) had a really good meet today.”
“The kids performed really well considering the elements.”
Crandall (twice), Alexa Berryman, Buehler and Jillian Prouty all claimed bronze medals. Crandall was third in the long jump (14 feet, 2.25 inches) and 100 hurdles (19.1). Berryman was third in the 100 (14.19). Buehler was third in the 400 (1:07.03).
Prouty was third in the 1,500 (6:23.03) and fourth in the 3,000 (13:31.01)
Libby Gearhart was fourth in the 800 (2:44.5).
“There’s always room for improvement, but for the wind and weather it was a good meet,” senior Naomi Gaede said. “Getting more practice time and work with your relays just makes you better overall. Yeah you’re going to be sore, but that’s part of athletics, too. Repetition is always the key, especially if you want to do well.”
Gaede was the lead leg in the 400 and 800 relays and second leg in the shuttle hurdle relay. She also was feted as the Huskies’ lone senior with a golden baton, which she gifted to the 1,600 relay team to use in its second-place finish (55.28).
The Huskies garnered 16 points from Crandall and Kiel in the 100 hurdles, seven from Prouty (6:23.03) and Sydney Rahe (seventh, 7:29.24) in the 1,500 and six from Crandall and Joslynn Melchert (fifth, 13-6.75)
“I’m just proud of us for placing high,” Kiel said.
Relay finishes help Blue Devils place fourth
West Central won the 400 (54.84) and 800 (1:54.76) relays behind the trio of Aaliyah Gordon, Naomi Scott and Emma Michels and earned a handful of runner-up finishes amongst their nine participants to garner most of their points.
Kylee Lickiss (800) and Marlee Squires (400) were the fourth legs on those relays; the Blue Devils’ second-place sprint medley relay team (2:01.46) was comprised of Gordon, Michels, Scott and Squires.
Mikaela Kime, Lickiss, Michels and Abby Squires were second in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:18.61).
“I feel like the meet went well with how cold it was throughout the night. All of us were still trying to push ourselves to be the best we could, and I think we succeeded,” Lickiss said.
Marlee Squires placed second in the 200 (28.36) and 400 (1:04.84) to Independence’s Alyssa Larson.
Gordon was second in the long jump (15-0.25) and broke 15 feet for the first time this season. Annika Kent-Thomas was second in the 3,000 in 13:09.75.
Scott was third in the 200 (29.04), Lickiss was third in the 400 hurdles (1:23.64) and Taylor Adams-Carey was fourth in the 100 (14.39).
“Every girl at the meet scored points for the team in at least one event, which is awesome. Every girl also had a top four finish in at least one event,” head coach Matthew Hageman said. “We are still working on improving meet after meet and never want to be content with our results. We look forward to the next few meets and continuing to improve our times as the season progresses.”