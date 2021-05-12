Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The doubles team of Danielle Gerstenberger and Molly Trumblee won three games on Tuesday in Dike, but it was the best a Huskies entry finished during the Wolverines’ sweep.

Gerstenberger and Trumblee lost, 8-3. The doubles team of Lauren Hamilton and Kaylie Stewart won two games at No. 3 and Oelwein (0-9) won two games in four of six singles matches.

Morgan Albers, Gerstenberger, Hamilton and Trumblee all fell, 8-2. Laney Smith and Stewart lost 8-1 in singles matches. Albers and Smith lost 8-0 at No. 1 doubles.

Tags

Trending Food Videos