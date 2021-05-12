The doubles team of Danielle Gerstenberger and Molly Trumblee won three games on Tuesday in Dike, but it was the best a Huskies entry finished during the Wolverines’ sweep.
Gerstenberger and Trumblee lost, 8-3. The doubles team of Lauren Hamilton and Kaylie Stewart won two games at No. 3 and Oelwein (0-9) won two games in four of six singles matches.
Morgan Albers, Gerstenberger, Hamilton and Trumblee all fell, 8-2. Laney Smith and Stewart lost 8-1 in singles matches. Albers and Smith lost 8-0 at No. 1 doubles.