The Huskies girls scored 47 points at the Indians girls-only relays on Tuesday in Waukon. Malayna Kiel scored 16.25 points, with a runner-up placement in the 400-meter hurdles (1 minute, 12.19 seconds) and a third place (16.85) run in the 100 hurdles.
The 400-meter relay (Falynn Buehler, Kiel, Naomi Gaede and Maddi Vawter) placed third (55.59), while Gaede and Alexa Berryman were four5th and sixth, respectively, in the 100 dash in 1383 and 14.08. Gaede claimed fourth by 0.03 seconds.
The Huskies placed fifth in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:17.39), sprint medley relay (2:03.85), distance medley relay (5:06.72) and 800 relay (2:01.41). Buehler also was fifth in the 400 (1:05.76) and Libby Gearhart was sixth in the 800 (2:45.62).
“The girls continue to work hard,” head coach Gary Goeller said. “They had a tough part of the season especially going back-to-back from Monday night to Tuesday night, but they handled it very well.
“They continue to accept the challenges that they face work through them to improve as the season progress. They may not have seen the gains that have occurred so far but the lessons that they learned will help them to push through to the end of the season.”
S-F girls win Clayton Ridge invitational
Behind sprinter Hana Wedemeier and middle-distance specialist Hillary Trainor, the Cougars scored 126 points to beat Turkey Valley by 15 at the Clayton Ridge Eagles girls meet Tuesday in Clayton Ridge.
Wedemeier won the 100 (13.26) by two-tenths of a second and was second in the 200 (27.86) to score 18 of her 22.5 points. Wedemeier also helped the 800 relay earn a gold (1:54.06); the Cougars also won the 3,200 relay (11:07.67) and was second in the distance medley relay (4:52.38) and sprint medley relay (2:01.86).
Trainor was second in the 800 run (2:35.57) by a second and Samantha Fowler was second in the long jump (15-1.5), missing first by an inch and a half.
Clarice Lynch won the discus (91-9) by more than a foot and combined with Molly Niewoehner (fifth) to collect 12 points. Emersen Warnke was second in the 1,600 (6:05.89) and sixth in the 3,200 to pick up nine points.
West Central placed fifth with 43 points and East Buchanan placed eighth with 27 in the same meet.
The Blue Devils won the shuttle hurdle relay for their best placement. Emma Michels was third in the 100 hurdles (17.42) and 400 hurdles (1:20.17), Marlee Squires was third in the 400 (1:02.36) and Aaliyah Gordon was fourth in the 200 (27.99) and the long jump (14-7.5).
Lauren Donlea was second in the 100 hurdles (17.37) and Lacy Anderegg was third in the long jump (14-9) for the Buccaneers.
Starmont girls
sixth in Anamosa
Addison Popham won the shot put (35 feet) and was third in the discus (100-4.5) to lead Starmont’s girls team on Tuesday in Anamosa. The Stars scored 68 points to place sixth, with Popham accounting for 16.
Mya Vaske was second in the 3,000 (12:50.78) and Makenzie Plagman was third in the 3,000 (12:52.93) while Macy Hiemes was third in the long jump (14-11.75). Savanna Mesplay placed fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:18.5).
Golf
Oelwein girls third at triangular
At a triangular on Tuesday in Waverly, Maddi McShane shot a 58 as Oelwein carded a 251. Emma Smock (62), Selah Hadley (62) and Hannah Wion (69) rounded out the team score. Amera Schoultz shot a 90.
East Buc boys win Clayton Ridge Invite
The Buccaneers carded a 347 on Tuesday at the Guttenberg Golf & Country Club to win the Clayton Ridge Invitational. North Fayette Valley was second with a 364. Individual scores for either team were not reported.
S-F golf played
host Tuesday
The Cougars girls placed second in a triangular while the boys lost a dual to Columbus Catholic, 163-209.
Jaymison Howard (45) broke 50 for the boys and Brennan Duffy (53), Ryan Rochford (55) and Gabriel Mitchell (56) finished within three strokes of one another.
On the girls side, Sumner-Fredericksburg edged out Columbus Catholic by one stroke (211-212). Marissa Nuss broke 50 with her fourth-place 49 and Chantelle Nuss tied for eighth with a 53. Morgan Brandt and Brynlee Volker tied for 13th with a 57 and Sierra Teidt shot a 61.