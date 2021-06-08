Bob Lape spoke calmly, softly.
Oelwein’s head softball coach spoke of huskies, packs, team efforts and just playing the game. It was among the many things the longtime softball coach went through with his team after its 13-11 Northeast Iowa win against Waukon.
The Huskies (4-4, 1-2) were roughly 10 feet from a mercy-rule, five-inning victory, but watched it nearly unravel in spectacular fashion as the Indians (4-5, 0-4) scored 11 runs in the final three innings to put a charge into everyone wearing purple and gold.
“You have to believe in winning the game before you even come into it, you know?” senior second baseman Naomi Gaede said. “Whether it’s not the outcome you get, it’s part of the team goal and your personal goal. If you believe you’re going to win and the team believes it’s going to win, that’s what’s going to happen because you’re all giving the same mindset and effort.”
Gaede led the game off with a first-pitch solo home run and sent a fifth-inning batted ball into right-center field with her team ahead 9-2 and the bases loaded.
It was caught for a sacrifice fly and a 10-2 advantage. Zoey Reisner followed with an RBI single for an 11-2 score, but the Huskies made the third out on the basepaths at third base to end their six-run fifth.
Waukon’s eight-run sixth opened with Oelwein’s Kennedy Lape hitting Kaitlyn Krambeer and later committing an error. The Indians put together three consecutive hits and used another error to close within 11-6, then Lape got a second out via strikeout.
But more miscues — a dropped third strike and another error — alongside two hits and a hit batter closed the home team’s lead to 11-10 before Oelwein finally staunched the bleeding.
“You try to stay relaxed and not get in your own head,” sophomore Emma Smock said of the latter three innings. “Pick your teammates up. You have to stay out of your head and make the easy plays.”
The Huskies responded as Smock drove in Kennedy Lape and pinch-runner Bailee Craun later came home on an error for a 13-10 score.
The Indians came back again, with Paige Hansmeier singling to start the seventh and Brenna Berns drawing a walk. An error by Smock led to bases loaded with no one out, but Kennedy Lape induced a popup to Joslynn Melchert and struck out a batter for two quick outs.
Krambeer was hit by a pitch to bring in a run for the final tally before Kiana Krueger’s popup was gloved near foul ground by Karlie Wegner to end the night.
Oelwein committed six errors, which led to eight unearned runs. Kennedy Lape also walked two and hit three batters, all in the final three innings.
She allowed just one hit through the first four innings, and seven total. She also struck out eight.
“We’re dealing with adversity, overcoming adversity,” coach Lape sighed of the final three innings on defense. “I mean, we have to play better than that. Those things can’t happen.
“I know it’s all part of the game, but we seem to do that more often than not. And every one of them hurts because they always score. It’s just the way it is.”
Oelwein stole six bases, with two apiece from courtesy runners Alexa Berryman and Maria Rael and all six from pinch or courtesy runners. Mallory Bratten and Craun had the others.
The Huskies collected 12 hits, with four doubles, and nine RBI. Smock went 3 for 4. Gaede (homer, double) and Reisner each went 2 for 3 and Kennedy Lape went 2 for 4.
Smock drove in three while Jaylynn Craun, Gaede and Reisner each drove in two.
Yet much of the talk afterward was about the near-loss.
“Even with looking at a score or whatever, you have to be able to make plays under pressure,” Gaede said. “It’s just like what coach Lape said about husky dogs on a sled team … when you all work together, the weight of a game is distributed properly. It takes a team to do it all.”