Oelwein hosted an all-sports camp this week for kindergarteners through seventh graders. Sessions ran for two hours a day from Monday through Friday and culminated Friday with a water-balloon themed game of capture the flag.
One hundred 40 kids participated in learning what Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn termed as the “core sports skills” as taught by Oelwein coaches and student-athletes.
“We try to make everything competitive,” Ehn said. “There are four requirements each day, with each event. They are to have fun, work on being coachable, being competitive and having fun. Yes, having fun is that important we list it twice.”
Student coaches included Payton Arndt, Falynn Buehler, Libby Gearhart, Malayna Kiel, Joslynn Melchert, Abi Patrick, Sarah Peti, Emma Smock, Molly Trumblee and Aden Yearous.