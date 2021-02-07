INDEPENDENCE — Wrestleback can be a disheartening word, especially if one enters off a defeat.
Oelwein’s Cooper Smock and Christian Stoler, however, maintained composure after their Independence Sectional championship losses Saturday to win their second-place matches and advance to the Williamsburg District meet.
“There is definitely some fear to it, for sure,” Huskies 285-pound wrestler Stoler said. “But other than that you just have to focus up, forget about what happened in the last match. That was my mentality.”
Added Smock, “What Stoler said, yeah, but I took it more as — like that was my fire behind wanting to win (the second-place match). I was upset how the finals match went and I knew I had a chance to (make the district meet) with this wrestleback and got it done.”
The defending 220-pound sectional champion, Smock fell 6-3 to Independence’s Korver Hupke in Saturday’s title match. He trailed 4-2 late and mistimed a shot that gave Hupke complete control.
Smock (19-8) then had to face Williamsburg’s Cale Fenton, who reached the second-place match by injury default. Fenton earned the first takedown 59 seconds in, but Smock quickly claimed a reversal and then pushed for the pin at 1 minute, 35 seconds.
“Every sport something bad happens,” Smock said after earning two pins. “You can’t think about it too much, you just have to use that to progress yourself coming forward.”
Stoler dropped into his second-place match off a last-second 3-2 loss, but quickly brushed aside emotion to best Benton Community’s Brennen Belegen 5-1 and earned his first district meet placement.
“It means everything,” Stoler said. “This is only my second year wrestling, and I feel I’ve improved in everything.”
Against Blegen, Stoler (12-8) claimed a first-period takedown and led 2-1. He then added a second-period escape and a third-period takedown late as Blegen tried to tie up the match.
Stoler led Independence’s Brady McDonald 2-1 in the third period of the championship but was called for stalling twice and was assessed a penalty point which saw the match tied at 2. McDonald then pulled out an escape with three seconds left to earn a 3-2 win.
“It’s just focusing up,” Oelwein’s heavyweight said of rebounding. “You use it — ‘OK, I lost, whatever. Let’s just go.”
Smock and Stoler combined for 38 of the team’s 124 points. The Huskies placed fourth of the six teams, six points ahead of Benton Community.
Carsen Jeanes (126, 31-7) and Johnny Buehler (195, 19-7) each placed third. Jeanes eked out a last-second 9-8 decision to claim third place against Union’s Keegan Ellsworth, while Buehler came back from an overtime 6-4 semifinal loss to beat Union’s Dacoda Marvets, 11-7, for third place.
Regan McKeeman (152) bested Vinton-Shellsburg’s Brant Ortner in the fifth-place match, pinning him with a minute left in the third period for his ninth win of the season. Colton Roete (170) pinned Benton Community’s Zane Frese in their fifth-place match.
Kale Berinobis (106), Chris Platter (120), Gavin Emery (132), Nolan Lamphier (138), Ricky McKeeman (145), Logan Cockerham (160) and Austin Perry (182) each went winless but earned points via byes.
Smock was one win away from reaching state last season, and has eyes on the big meet.
“I came up a little short last this year (from repeating), but I’m still going (to the district meet),” he said. “I was third there last year so I’m eyeing advancement.”