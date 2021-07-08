VINTON — That wasn’t how it was drawn up on the bus ride over.
Oelwein committed an error on defense to begin the first inning and gave up nine runs en route to a 13-0, five-inning, mercy-rule loss to Vinton-Shellsburg on Wednesday.
“This was a huge game for us — we wanted this win badly,” Vikings head coach Cole Robertson said.
Two runners left stranded in the top of the first — Mason Kunkle singled and Cole Hamilton drew a two-out walk — were an issue, but not a problem for the Huskies (3-26).
Things quickly turned into a problem when the Vikings (2-26) came to the plate. Brooks Erickson led off with a sharp hit ball to short that got by Ray Gearhart, and five more batters — Curtis Erickson, Quinn Cornell, JJ Sloop and Levi Ferguson — reached safely off Nolan Berry.
Sloop’s single drove in two for a 2-0 lead and Ferguson’s hit plated another for a 3-0 V-S advantage.
Berry coaxed a flyout, but then walked a batter. Landyn Rowe hit into a fielder’s choice to score another run for a 4-0 lead and coach Gearhart pulled Berry after 2/3 of an inning.
Terick Pryor made his varsity debut and promptly saw opposing pitcher Travis Hantz begin another string of hits. By the time it was over the Vikings plated nine runs on 11 hits and an error.
Pryor got Ethan Rollinger to fly out to left — his second flyout to left of the frame. Vinton had the bases loaded as well.
“Nolan and Terick both threw strikes,” coach Gearhart said. “You have to give Vinton credit, they hit the ball pretty well. There were a
couple plays we didn’t make in the first couple innings.”
Hantz went through another 1-2-3 inning and the host added three runs in the second, with Cornell’s three-run triple the deep cut. It came with two outs, as did the single, hit batter and walk that preceded Cornell’s shot down the left-field line.
Pryor was the recipient of a lineout double play turned by Spencer Logan to end the third and pitched three innings. Gage Voshell warmed up for Saturday’s playoff game with a third of an inning. He hit a batter and struck out one.
Oelwein was held to one hit on the night by Hantz and Zach Staab — Kunkle’s one-out single in the first.
Hamilton drew two walks while Josh Ladeburg and Voshell each walked once.
“Our hitters struggled with aggressiveness,” coach Gearhart said, “and some of our guys struggled with having a plan in the batter’s box, taking too many strikes over the plate early in the count. It wasn’t the best effort from our hitters today.”