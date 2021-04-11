Both Oelwein and North Fayette Valley put up solid times and marks Friday at the Beckman Catholic Invitational. Team scores were unavailable as of press time, but each school put up several top-6 placements at the meet.
On the girls side, North Fayette Valley’s Abby Boehm and Breanna Baumler traded 1-2 finishes in the shot put and discus. Boehm won the shot (36 feet, 9 inches) and was second in the disc (108-3) while Baumler won the disc (109-8.5) and was second in the shot (35-5).
The TigerHawks also won the distance medley relay in 4 minutes, 45.62 seconds and placed top-3 in the 1,600 (second, 4:38.37), 3,200 (third, 12:20.91) and the sprint medley (third, 2:01.44).
North Fayette Valley was fourth in the 400 (56.78), 0.53 seconds behind the Huskies (56.25).
Ava Bilden was runner-up in the 1,500 (5:56.29) and Justine Cowley placed third in the long jump (13-9). Alyssa Bohr (400 hurdles, 1:14.61) and Maddy Ney (3,000, 15:55.29) were fourth, while Bilden was sixth in the 400 (1:11.63).
Oelwein was also third in the distance medley relay (5:04.13), fourth in the 1,600 (4:52.67) and fifth in the 800 (2:07.1). Malayna Kiel placed second in the 400 hurdles (1:11.58), fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.42) and fifth in the 100 (14.15).
Falynn Buehler (1:06.88) and Libby Gearhart (2:46.07) placed third in the 400 and 800, respectively. The freshman long jump crew of Joslynn Melchert and Bailee Craun placed fourth (13-1.5) and fifth (12-11.5), respectively. Natalie Crandall was fourth in the 100 (13.84), JIllian Prouty was sixth in the 1,500 (6:22.97) and Maria Rael was seventh in the 400 (1:11.97).
Complete results were unavailable on the boys side, as were individual TigerHawks results.
For Oelwein, Brennan Sauser clocked a 2:12.02 in the 800 and 10:37.68 in the 3,200, Garet Kiel ran an 18.02 in the 110 hurdles and 59.72 in the 400 hurdles and Christian Stoler threw 40-4 in the shot put and 108-6 in the discus. Ray Gearhart ran a 5:16.13 in the 1,600 and Cole Hamilton cleared 5-6 in the high jump.
The Huskies relays registered times of 49.47 (400), 1:43.88 (800), 4:02.43 (1,600), 1:47.08 (sprint medley relay) and 4:14.25 (distance medley relay).
Golf
TigerHawk boys third at Go-Hawk Invitational
North Fayette Valley carded a 353 to earn third place at the Go-Hawk Invitational hosted by Waverly-Shell Rock on Saturday.The TigerHawks were two strokes better than Vinton-Shellsburg. No individual scores were reported for North Fayette Valley.
Starmont golf splits with Edgewood-Colesburg
The Stars split with the Vikings during a home dual Friday at Backbone Golf & Country Club. The girls won, 243-250, while the boys lost, 173-181.
Mariah Burington led the Stars with a 54, while Sydney Baumgartner shot a 55. Emily Schuchmacher (65) and Tatum Appel (69) both broke 70. No individual boys scores were reported for the Starmont boys.