LA PORTE CITY — It felt like the comeback just started.
Instead, it was stunted immediately and never fully formed.
Oelwein’s season ended Saturday with an 8-3 Class 2A Substate 4 first-round loss to the pod’s second seed and host, Union Community. It was the Huskies’ third straight loss to the Knights, dating to last season’s playoffs.
“The key to baseball is pitching, defense and timely hitting,” Oelwein head coach Jason Gearhart said. “I thought our pitchers did well, as did theirs. I thought our defense was pretty good, as was theirs.
“They just got more hits, and more timely hits. I think they scored six runs with two outs and we had some bad luck.”
The Knights, who hosted because Sumner-Fredericksburg doesn’t have lights, led 4-0 after three innings. The Huskies (3-27) closed within 4-2 — the final score of the team’s regular-season matchup — in the next half-inning.
Christian Stoler put Oelwein on the board with a one-out solo home run that kept rising as it cleared the left-field fence.
Gage Voshell drew a two-out walk and courtesy runner Cade Penhollow moved to second on a botched pickoff. He scored on Josh Ladeburg’s single up the middle for a 4-2 deficit.
But Ladeburg was left stranded, as were 11 other Huskies runners when the contest ended. Carsen Jeanes was left on base three times, with Jacob King and Ladeburg left on two times apiece.
Oelwein had bases loaded with two outs and left them packed to end both the sixth and seventh innings.
“(Mason) Kunkle and Ladeburg hit probably the hardest two balls of the night right at guys,” Gearhart said. “We had third and second or the bases loaded and hit into tough luck.
“Timely hitting is something you don’t always get … but it wasn’t due to lack of effort. Kids played well through seven innings.”
After pulling within two, Oelwein immediately gave up three in the bottom of the fourth.
Michael Niebergall led off with a single and stole second. Nolan Miehe singled to score Niebergall for a 5-2 game and Oelwein head coach Jason Gearhart pulled starter Gage Voshell.
After a flyout, Union’s Jacob Carey delivered an RBI double to plate Miehe. He later scored on TJ Freeland’s two-out RBI single for a 7-2 lead.
Voshell pitched three innings in his final game, allowing six hits, a walk and five earned runs. He struck out six.
Oelwein pulled within 7-3 in the sixth. Stoler drew a leadoff walk and later came home during the second of three straight two-out singles. Ladeburg, King and Jeanes all got on.
“Oelwein’s young and Gearhart’s doing a good job over there,,” Union head coach Chris Shannon said. “We came out and played better than them, that’s really all that happened.”
Cooper Smock went three innings in his final appearance for Oelwein. He allowed three hits, two walks and two earned runs. He hit a batter and struck out two.
Jeanes went 2 for 4 with a steal in his final game, while Mason Kunkle was 1 for 3 with a steal and a walk. Voshell walked and Storm Schmidtke was hit by a pitch. Spencer Logan had two putouts and two assists in the field.
“I want to thank our seven seniors,” Gearhart said. “Storm, Carsen, Gage, Spencer, Mason, Cooper and Jacob all did a good job all season for us and we’re going to miss all seven of them.”