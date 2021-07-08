Registration for several Oelwein Parks and Recreation adult leagues are taking place.
Adult Coed 12-inch softball plays Monday evenings beginning July 19th. Teams must consist of six males and four females or five and five.
The team fee is $200. Roster forms are available at the Williams Wellness Center. A manager’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 12 at the Williams Wellness Center. For more information call (319) 283-2312.
An adult coed kickball league is held Wednesday evenings at the Wings Park Diamonds for four weeks. Rosters are available at the Williams Wellness Center. The registration fee is $60 per team. An organizational meeting is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. July 12th at the Williams Wellness Center. Call (319) 283-2312 for more information.
Men’s softball league standings
Here are the weekly standings as of July 6: TCC R/R 9-0, Ashley Industrial Molding 6-4, Clete & Connies 5-4, Ozark National Life 2-6, 96 Stitches 1-8