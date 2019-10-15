The Oelwein Parks and Recreation Department will begin a dodgeball program to provide an opportunity for first and second graders to have fun and burn off some energy.
This Program will take place at the Williams Wellness Center gym on Tuesday evenings, 5:30-6:15 pm, for four weeks. The dodgeball program will begin on Oct. 22., and is a great way for kids to stay active.
Registration deadline for dodgeball is Friday, Oct. 18. The fee is $15 per participant. You can register your child at the Williams Wellness Center. For additional information please call (319) 283-2312.