Oelwein’s Carsen Jeanes was recently named to the 2021 All-Northeast Iowa Conference team. The senior catcher was the Huskies’ lone representative and was selected to the honorable mention list.
Jeanes was also selected to the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A All-Northeast District team; he was placed on the honorable mention list.
“Carsen had a really good senior year, he was the leader of our team,” head coach Jason Gearhart said. “He blocked well all season and caught six pitchers who were making their varsity debut on the mound this season. He will certainly be missed next year.”
Jeanes started all 30 games for Oelwein (3-27) and batted .274 with 23 hits, two home runs and eight runs batted in. He walked 15 times and was hit six times.
“First half of the season he hit into a lot of bad luck, too many ‘hang with ’em’s,’” Gearhart said. “Didn’t really ever even out for him. He hit the ball hard all season long, but early on he couldn’t buy a hit. Just the way baseball goes sometimes.”
Jeanes was 6 for 8 in stolen bases and accounted for 161 putouts and 13 assists.