Two points could have come from anywhere. Next time, hopefully, they will.
That was the feeling of one Huskies junior after the Wapsie Valley Co-Ed Relays on Monday. Oelwein’s girls scored 118 points, two behind Don Bosco and three ahead of North Fayette Valley.
“We worked very well together and were only two points off of winning the whole meet,” junior Falynn Buehler said. “I think we pushed ourselves in every way we could and I am very proud of how far this team has come.”
Buehler won the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 5.98 seconds and anchored the runner-up sprint medley relay (2:02.37) and 400 relay (54.2), which lost to Don Bosco by 0.52 seconds.
Malayna Kiel accounted for 24 points with wins in the 100 hurdles (16.41) and 400 hurdles (1:10.56) and led off the shuttle hurdle relay runner-up placement (1:17.85).
Libby Gearhart won the 1,500 (5:54.09) and anchored the distance medley relay to a win (4:55.32). Joslynn Melchert was runner-up in the long jump (14-3.75).
“Libby Gearhart has continued to show improvement in all of her races,” head coach Gary Goeller said. “Joslynn jumped a personal best in the long jump, which was great to see.”
Goeller also marveled at the amount of time dropped by the girls relay teams.
“The 400 relay ran well, the shuttle hurdle relay team cut off time and the 800 relay team cut a big chunk of time off as well,” he said.
Oelwein’s boys scored 54 points to place sixth. Brennan Sauser won the 3,200 run (10:144.7) to lead a 1-3 finish (Ray Gearhart, 11:15.91).
He was runner-up in the 1,600 (4:49.12) and fourth in the 800 (2:09.87).
“Yeah, it was OK. I have to push more on the last mile, that’s what’s been getting me,” he said of Monday’s 3,200 and his season long efforts. “I have the first mile on pace, but five and six are too slow for what I need.”
Sauser feels the same about his other distances.
“My mile is where I want it to be at this point,” he added. “The two-mile is a little slower than where I want it, and the 800 — this was my first time running it in two weeks.”
Garet Kiel was second in the 400 hurdles (58.27) and Christian Stoler was third in the discus (121-4).
“Garet ran a PR in the 400 hurdles and a couple relay teams cut time off,” Goeller added. “Both boys and girls have shown a lot of improvement over the course of the last two meets.
“I was very pleased with the effort of all of our athletes last night. The weather was cooperative and we ran some of our best times of the season.”