DES MOINES — Malayna Kiel laughed.
Saturday’s Class 2A state meet had brief periods of light rain, like the majority of the three-day excursion. It was clear for most of the morning, but a swift drizzle came down during the 100-meter dash finals. It ended just before her hurdles race.
“I learned a lot during cross-country from my coaches that if you’re mentally stronger than other people, sometimes that will get you higher,” Kiel said. “I already planned on running in the rain even though it didn’t say it was going to. I knew it would because of my luck. I just kept in my own head.”
Kiel ran a 15.47 from lane 6 and placed fourth by 0.09 seconds. She was two-tenths of a second from bronze and 0.16 seconds faster than her preliminary time.
“A lot better than the 400,” she joked. “I think freshman me would think — I don’t know what she would think because this year I didn’t even think I’d get this far.”
“This year, my goal was to just reach state. I got here and I think I surprised myself. This was fun.”
Kiel walked away with five points and 38th place for her school. She was top-10 in both events.
“I used the 400 (hurdles) as motivation this morning,” she said Saturday. “I think the 400, more girls surprised me than I thought (would) and I was definitely in my head that whole lap. I was like, ‘I’m not going to let that happen again.’ I’m going to do my best, and I think I did my best this race.”
In other Class 2A action over the weekend, Jesup’s boys placed ninth with 21 points and the J-Hawks’ girls were 14th with 17 points.
Jesup’s boys distance medley relay placed eighth in 3:41.62 to add to Carson Lineau’s haul.
Amanda Treptow led the way for Jesup’s girls, anchoring the distance medley relay to fourth (4:20.64) and medaling in the 1,500 (fifth, 4:55.4) and the 800 (seventh, 2:19.95).
Noah Evans was 17th in the 1,600 (4:43.16) and 19th in the 800 (2:04.72) while Brady Dahl (12, 2:01.9) and Clare Wright (13, 2:24.7) ran in their respective 800s. Parker McHone was 18th in the 110 hurdles (16.09).
North Fayette Valley saw Peyton Halverson place 11th in the 800 (2:01.64), 22nd in the 1,600 (4:56.12) and anchor the sprint medley relay (16, 1:37.81).
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Austin Langreck was 17th in the 800 (2:03.6) while Hilary Trainor was 18th in the 800 (2:26.84) and the girls 800 relay was 13th (1:50.12).