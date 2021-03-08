Malayna Kiel’s presence keeps rising.
Oelwein’s junior point guard followed up her All-Northeast Iowa Conference second team selection earlier this month with a selection to the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A Region 5 all-region team.
Kiel was one of six selected, and the only junior.
“I’m very thankful for my coaches who push me throughout the year to be better,” Kiel said. “Before this season started my goal was to win some games and get on an all-conference team, I never thought I would be considered for an all substate team, too. This makes my goals even bigger for next year.”
Kiel averaged 10.1 points, seven rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season for the Huskies (3-20). She shot 33.3 percent from the field and led the team in every statistical category except steals.
“Malayna is a hard worker and is always working to get better,” head coach Jason Yessak said. “She was asked to do a lot (for us) this year in handling the basketball. It’s a very deserving award for Malayna.”
Huskies senior Karlie Wegner (2.8 points per game) was selected All-NEIC honorable mention.