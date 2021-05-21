DES MOINES — Fast. Like really fast.
That was all Oelwein’s Malayna Kiel could repeat after her 400-meter hurdles final Friday during the Class 2A meet at Drake Stadium.
She placed 10th in 1 minute, 7.25 seconds after running from lane 2 in the third heat. Kiel stumbled through a couple hurdles, one early in the race, but managed to recover in the final 100. She was sixth in the heat.
“I don’t really love lane 2 but coach G (Gary Goeller) likes lane 2, so I was trying to be positive about it,” Kiel said. “Those girls are really fast so I was just happy I was in the third heat, to be honest.
“I did not know I was top 10. I felt really slow, but I think I felt that because the girls in front of me were really fast.”
Earlier in the meet, Kiel qualified for the 100 hurdle finals with a time of 15.63, good enough for fifth as a qualifier.
“Just being here is even cool and running with this group was cool,” she said. “I’ve never run against any of these girls and they are super-fast. It was fun.”