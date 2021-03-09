It all tied together.
Academically, the system was good.
Athletically, the roster made sense.
So Oelwein’s Jacob King committed to play for Division III Cornell College. He will sign a non-binding celebratory signing form later this month.
“I just felt like it was the best fit for me athletically and academically,” King said. “This is a good time for me to go into their program, depth-wise. I’m going in and can work my way in as the backup right away.”
During his visit with Cornell, King noted the Rams coaching staff did something no other school did. Cornell went over their roster, both current and upcoming, and were frank with King as to where he fit in.
He’s walking into a program where he will be the backup point guard next season.
“I thought that was really cool,” King said. “They broke it all down and talked through that kind of stuff with me.”
Cornell College’s block system, in which students take one class for 18 days and then move to another, was enticing. There are eight blocks per each Cornell College school year.
King also liked that Cornell is a little less than an hour and a half from Oelwein. The Rams are 3-4 through this abbreviated season but were 14-12 last year.
“Over the past couple years, between myself and coach (Nick) Schauf, we both talked to him a lot about that process, just to help facilitate things,” Oelwein coach Matt Mohlis said. “This year, I had a few conversations about the timetable of the process. Also things like the pros and cons of the schools, looking at things he might not have thought about, all just to help facilitate it.”
King averaged 12 points per game through his four-year career. He ended with 888 points total, with a scoring average that exploded from four points per game as a sophomore to 14.8 as a junior and 21.0 points as a senior.
As a senior, he averaged 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals. King shot 46.4 percent from the field, and 42.5 percent from 3-point range. He hit 75 of 81 (92.6 percent) free throws.
King increased his production in nearly every statistic through his final three years on varsity, when he played 64 games with nearly all being starts. In his final two seasons, he shot 270 for 623 (43.3 percent) from the field and 122 for 134 (91 percent) from the free-throw line.
“I’m pretty proud of Jacob and the career he had at Oelwein,” Mohlis said. “A four-year varsity guy, (he) put in a lot of time and effort through multiple facets of the program. Plus the offseason work and the travel ball, playing with Iowa Prep.
“A combination of those things helped him work his way to pursue his dreams of playing college basketball.”
“Decision time” for King came down to Cornell and Simpson College. King had interest from and interest in the University of Dubuque and Mount Mercy, as well. Cornell’s lead assistant, Nick Bobb, was King’s AAU coach last season.
“He gets to take his opportunity and earn his spot and it will be exciting to see him from a fan perspective now how he goes and develops,” Mohlis said. “I’m just really proud of him, and the journey he’s been on. I’m excited to see what he does at Cornell.”
King also was named recently to the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A Region 4 team.
“It’s pretty cool,” King said of the accolade. “It just shows … (teams) saw me as a threat and just shows even more, statewide, all those other teams gave me credit for being a good player.”