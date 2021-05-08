Usually it depends on the driving range.
It might be superstition, but Emma Smock can get a feel for the day’s round by how her pre-round range time goes.
Except Friday.
“I thought it was going to be a rough day when I came out to the range,” she said. “It was not good. And then we started playing holes and my drives were going where I wanted them to.”
The sophomore parred the par-3 No. 6 hole at Oelwein’s Hickory Grove Golf Course and bogeyed four holes to register a 48 and win medalist honors during a dual against Denver.
The Cyclones won the dual, 211-253, after posting their best score of the year.
Smock posted her career-best round a day after a 110 at New Hampton during an 18-hole round. She was the Huskies’ top scorer both days.
“I just thought, ‘It’s a new day. We’ll start off fresh on hole No. 1 and see where it goes,’” she said of compartmentalizing her pre-round activity. “Hole one I had a good drive and from then I knew I was going to have a decent to good day.”
Smock beat Denver’s Olivia Buhr by two strokes. The Cyclones placed second through fifth and seventh out of 10 total scorers.
Hannah Wion shot a 65 to place sixth and Selah Hadley registered a 68. Madeline McShane rounded out the team scoring with a 72.
Amera Schoultz put down an 83.
“We’re kind of figuring out some consistency things with our swings and if we have a bad hit, why we are having a bad hit,” assistant coach Cole Thomas said. “We’re realizing how important it is to spend some time on the short game shots and work on that.”
On a slightly windy day, the home course’s par 4 and 5 Nos. 7 and 8 holes did the Huskies no favors. None of the golfers did better than Smock’s bogey on No. 8.
The par-5 No. 5 also caused a lot of problems for Oelwein.
“They definitely got the best of most of us in terms of being long holes and having some mishits or going out of bounds or something,” Thomas said.
Oelwein’s Friday round was its second-best of the season, after a 251 at Waverly on April 27. It was also their best score at home this season for the group of nearly all first-year golfers.
“All of them have shown a lot of improvement, not only in shots but also understanding how to go out and score on holes,” Thomas said.
The Huskies beat Decorah by a stroke on Thursday at New Hampton Golf & Country Club (514-515). McShane shot a 123, Hadley shot a 138 and Wion shot a 143. The Chickasaws host the Northeast Iowa Conference meet Thursday.
“We’re going back to New Hampton for conference and hopefully (we can) put up our best 18 hole score,” Thomas said. “Hopefully it’s an improvement from (Thursday).”