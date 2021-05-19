CLERMONT — Emma Smock dropped four strokes from her front nine while playing with the No. 1s from North Fayette Valley, Jesup and Union.
It was good enough for a 100 and place her eighth — but it was also one stroke off qualifying for the regional final in Denver.
Oelwein shot a 496 and placed seventh.
Smock collected one birdie and two pars in her round.
“I was kind of hurting for Emma. She was one stroke away from moving on,” head coach Cole Thomas said. “She was one stroke away from being all-conference and then one stroke away from advancing to the second round.”
Madeline McShane shot a 115, Hannah Wion posted a 139 and Amera Schoultz rounded out the scoring with a 142. Selah Hadley shot a 146. Hadley, McShane and Schoultz all dropped shots from the front nine to the back nine.
“It was a tough course for the girls today in general,” Thomas said. “The grass was long and if you didn’t get the ball in the air, it wasn’t going to roll very far.
“It was a long day for everyone on the course. We didn’t shoot as well as we did at conference, but we’ve had a lot of improvement over the course of the season.”