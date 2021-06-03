Two hits allowed. Three baserunners total.
Eight strikeouts.
What did Kennedy Lape have for breakfast Wednesday morning?
“I didn’t wake up in time (for breakfast),” the senior laughed after twirling a complete game against Starmont in Oelwein’s delayed season opener.
“First game of the season, I just wanted to come out hard. It was a really good warmup for (Thursday’s conference doubleheader).”
Lape faced three batters more than the minimum during the Huskies 9-0 win against the Stars (2-3) at the Oelwein Sports Complex.
She gave up a leadoff single to Regan Parkin in the second and a leadoff single to Keelie Curtis in the seventh. Mackenzie Curtis reached on an error to open the fifth and stole two bases but was left stranded like her teammates.
Lape and the Oelwein defense put down three consecutive outs each time out.
“It was anybody’s ballgame, a good little pitching duel (until the sixth),” Starmont head coach Colton Janssen said. “Credit to (Lape), she’s a good, well-established pitcher.”
Alexa Berryman gave the Huskies a 2-0 lead in the second with a two-run single to plate Jaylynn Craun and Joslynn Melchert, who reached on a double and one-out walk, respectively.
In the fourth, Zoey Reisner drove in Jillian Prouty, who reached on a leadoff single, for a 3-0 edge.
“I thought Keelie did a good job (pitching),” Janssen said. “It was a three-run game until the sixth, which you can’t be upset about. Within striking distance, but offensively we weren’t able to get anything going.”
Then Oelwein came up in the bottom of the sixth and put together a six-run, two-out rally off four Stars errors and three hits.
The big blows were Karlie Wegner’s two-run single, Craun’s RBI double and Prouty’s RBI single.
“We just put the ball in play. Put pressure on their defense to make plays,” Oelwein head coach Bob Lape said about the inning. “Unfortunately for them they didn’t make all the plays they needed to make. That’s part of the game — we just put it in play and we benefited from their miscues.
“It’s a pretty good game for us. It was a good night for us.”
UP NEXT: Oelwein (1-0) travels to Charles City (4-2) today for a doubleheader that begins at 5:30 p.m.