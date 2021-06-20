Take what is given.
Bob Lape’s team took full advantage of the adage Friday, scoring 12 runs in three innings to pick up a 12-0 nonconference victory against South Winneshiek. The Warriors (9-9) were a last-minute replacement opponent, because scheduled foe West Central canceled the remainder of its season. The Huskies also received a forfeit win.
South Winneshiek committed seven errors, all off hard-hit grounders or line drives through the infield, which led to myriad unearned runs for the home team.
Oelwein led 1-0 after one inning and put up five in the second and seven in the third.
“Part of this game is putting the ball in play. If you put it in play, good things can happen,” Lape said. “We hit the ball with some authority … and we took advantage of what they gave us. That’s all that matters.”
“We played our hardest and … played how we can play,” added senior Karlie Wegner after walking twice and driving in one through a bases-loaded walk. “Gotta make a catch, gotta throw the ball, gotta make a play.”
Wegner and Emma Smock drew bases-loaded walks in the third; Wegner was also hit by a pitch.
Naomi Gaede and Zoey Reisner both went 2-for-3 with multiple RBI. Gaede doubled, drove in two and scored three times. Reisner drove in three and scored twice.
The Huskies (8-8) found out about the schedule change Wednesday after their win against Crestwood. Oelwein’s three-game win streak matches its longest of the season.
“We were good to go with all that,” Lape said of the scheduling. “The kids were excited to play and we made the plays.”
UP NEXT: Oelwein (8-8, 3-6) hosts Charles City (15-6, 8-2) tonight at 7 p.m.