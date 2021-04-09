Oelwein’s boys golf team registered four of the top six individual scores and shot a 216 to best Sumner-Fredericksburg, 216-242, on Thursday at Meadowbrook Country Club in Sumner.
In the girls golf dual, the Cougars topped the Huskies, 202-273.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Jaymison Howard shot a 49 to earn boys medalist. Brennan Duffy carded a 55 to place fourth, but the Huskies filtered the rest of their team around the Sumner-Fredericksburg pair.
BOYS
Trevor Kane (50) and Camden Huffman (54) were second and third, respectively. Logan Hershey and Brock Steinlage each shot a 56 and Owen Gieselman (59) and Ryan McKeeman (65) filled in after Duffy.
Ryan Rochford shot a 68 and Gabriel Mitchell posted a 70 for the Cougars.
GIRLS
On the girls side, Cougars Morgan Brandt and Katie Reno tied for first with a 47. Chantelle Nuss carded a 50, then Oelwein top scorer Madeline McShane was next with a 53.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Sierra Teidt (57), Marissa Nuss (62) and Brynlee Volker (67) rounded out the home team’s scoring. Oelwein’s scorers after McShane were Hannah Wion (71), Amera Schoultz (73), Selah Hadley (76) and Emma Smock (82).