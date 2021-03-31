An occasional “good job” or “nice hole” was called out by coaches Derek Kuennen (Oelwein), Troy Northrop (Starmont girls) and Vincent Otdoerfer (Starmont boys) as scores were read out Tuesday in the Hickory Grove Golf Course clubhouse after the dual match.
There were also small signs of triumph during a cold, windy day at the course — an errant fist-bump or high-five was seen every so often, and calls of “good job” or “nice shot” littered the course during the round.
And Starmont’s Tatum Happel danced on the green after parring the No. 9 hole with a 4.
The Stars went a little lower on each side to claim the boys (196-248) and girls (282-302) matches. Starmont’s Garrett Waterhouse (46) and Sydney Baumgartner (65) both earned medalist honors, with Waterhouse’s birdie on the par-5 No. 5 and par on No. 2 as high marks for him.
“It was a good time. A few holes were good, a few were not so good,” the junior said. “I hope to keep improving as an individual and as a team.”
Waterhouse is one of several returnees for the Stars. Despite missing 2019, Starmont brings back four experienced golfers for rookie head coach Vincent Otdoerfer. Waterhouse and classmates Jacob Goedken and Isaac Meade played heavily as freshmen, as did senior Chaz Fleming.
Tuesday’s dual saw Michael McDonough and Keegan McTaggert join Waterhouse, Fleming and Goedken. McTaggert (47) and Goedken (49) broke 50, while Fleming carded a 54 to give Starmont four of the top five scorers.
“Golf is a sport definitely where the weather and the cold can make scores higher than they should be,” Otdoerfer said. “After today, there should be a lot of improvement on the season. We started in a tough environment, so there is a lot of room for improvement. That’s nice.”
Otdoerfer played for longtime head coach Darryl Syverson, who retired as coach this past year. Four years after his Upper Iowa football career ended, he was drawn back to the alma mater.
“The main goal … is that first score of the year to the last score of the year, it should be improved,” he said. “Whatever we post (Tuesday) we want to see, both individually and as a team, be better.”
Baumgartner and Happel (69) broke 70, and just 10 strokes separated Starmont’s four girls. Mariah Burington shot a 73 and Emily Schuchmacher shot a 75.
“There were a lot of ups and downs, not really anything that went super-well,” Baumgartner said. “We have a lot of room for improvement. (We need to) Work on being more consistent as a team.”
Troy Northrop’s girls squad is down in numbers and experience — Happel is the lone returnee to varsity from 2019 — but her teammates are a strong junior class. Starmont had 16 golfers in its program two years ago, but through graduation, missing a year and attrition, numbers fell.
He believes all four are solid athletes who possess basic abilities and fundamentals and are eager to be coached up.
“I’m happy with the four girls we have, and we have a fifth girl who is trying to balance work and athletics,” Northrop added. “We know each girl that goes out, we’re going to have to take her score. But by the end of the year, I think we can be competitive.”
Experience is also at a premium for the Huskies program. Boys senior Logan Hershey and girls junior Maddy McShane were the only golfers with varsity experience heading into Tuesday’s matchup. McShane carded a 69 to tie with Happel for second. Hershey shot a 74.
Freshman Camden Huffman shot a 54 to pace the Huskies boys. Classmate Trevor Kane (58) and sophomore Brock Steinlage (62) were the other Oelwein boys to break 70. Those three are part of a underclassman group which will contribute both now and in the future.
Of the 11 boys out, just two (Hershey and Ryan McKeeman) are upperclassmen.
“We have essentially two groups of golfers that have never played in a meet before,” Kuennen said. “That has its own challenges in itself, because you have fewer upperclassmen that can help the upcoming group.
“We’ll figure things out on the fly. As we get more meets in and it warms up, we’ll get more information. We’re hitting the ground running and it’s a challenge, but it will be all good.”