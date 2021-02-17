The Espes did everything they could for their Oelwein teammates.
So, too, did Ryan Rochford when it came to Sumner-Fredericksburg.
For now, all of them — Huskies and Cougars alike — will have to wait to see what unfolds after Wednesday.
Oelwein placed third (2,876) and Sumner-Fredericksburg was fourth (2,662) as the 2021 Class 1A District 1 meet played out at Viper Lanes. Behind Cael Bohlen’s 525, Charles City won the team championship with a 3,067.
Tripoli (2,955) was second.
“Our boys bowled their highest series yet,” Huskies head coach Keith Juchem said. “Austin and Jestin might both qualify for state, and I can’t say enough about how well the boys bowled today.”
Each of the seven district champions earn an automatic berth to state. Multiple wildcard spots are available, but coaches and bowlers noted they wouldn’t know until Friday.
Individuals not on qualifying teams are eligible for wildcard spots; Huskies sophomore Austin Espe qualified as a freshman and rolled a 392 at state.
Espe rolled a 472 during his individual games to lead Oelwein, with a near-even split of 237-235. Older brother Jestin rolled a 435 (214-211) and Austin Hoover broke 400 with a 401 (212-189).
“This is our best series of the season,” Jestin said. “We had some struggles on the left lane, but we did tremendous on the right lane.”
Added Schmidtke, “I think as a team we did really good.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Rochford rolled a 426 to pace the Cougars.
“It was a good day for us, a good day for the team,” Rochford said.
“I wish I would have done a little bit better. But at the end of the day, I did my best and it ended up being a good day. I did the best I could do.”
The Huskies stood third (19,18) after the opening two games, less than 100 pins behind Tripoli (2,010). Storm Schmidtke (330), Nathan Dolf (280) and Sebastian Abernathy (265) closed the team scoring.
Oelwein saw its five baker games fluctuate; its 223 high came in the second game and it broke 200 just twice. The Huskies scored a 1,918 during the baker round to match their individual rounds.
“I think we met that goal (of being a wildcard team),” Jestin said. “I believe so. I am proud of every single one of us, the way we bowled.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg began its baker round strong with a 204 and 203, but saw the total scores drop from there. The Cougars scored just a 903 in the baker round.
Rochford closed two of the five baker games with three-strike 10th frames and nearly collected three three-strike 10th frames.
“I think things kinda went as expected,” coach Rose Dougan said. “These meets are always going to be pretty loud, and sometimes we have a problem keeping ourselves loud and fired up. I think emotion has a lot to do with the motivation and the — whatever you call it. The bowling.”