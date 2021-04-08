The Oelwein Huskies placed middle of the pack in both fields Tuesday at South Tama, with the boys placing fifth out of seven teams and the girls placing fourth out of eighth.
The boys scored 60 points, two ahead of East Marshall and nine behind host South Tama. Brennan Sauser won the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 44.14 seconds, earning the title in nearly a minute. Teammate Jacob Sullivan placed sixth (12:01.6).
Sauser also placed sixth in the 800 (2:14.32)
Garet Kiel placed second in the 110 high hurdles (17.53) and the 400 hurdles (1:00.65), both in personal best times. Christian Stoler placed third in the shot put, heaving a personal-best 40 feet, 11 inches. Stoler placed fifth in the discus (112-5).
The sprint medley team of Andrew Rownd, Brody Rogers, Kiel and Logan Cockerham also placed third, running the best time of the season in that event (1:58.27). The 400 relay placed fourth in 47.61 and the 3,200 relay placed fifth (4:12.06).
The girls scored 77 points, settling between host South Tama (87.5) and East Marshall (66).
Falynn Buehler ran a personal-best 1:05.4 in the 400 to take second place. She also placed third in the 200 (29.38). Maria Rael was sixth in the 400 (1:11.18).
Malayna Kiel also ran a personal best to take second place in the 400 hurdles (1:11.8) and earned third in the 100 hurdles (17.51).
Natalie Crandall and Naomi Gaede placed third and fourth in the 100 dash in 14.13 and 14.81, respectively. It was Crandall’s best time of the season.
Libby Gearhart placed third in the 800, running a personal-best 2:45.41.
Oelwein’s relays cleaned up Tuesday.
The 400 relay (Gaede, Kiel, Crandall and Buehler) was second in 55.2, and the distance medley (Alexa Berryman, Maddi Vawter, Jillian Prouty and Gearhart) placed second in 5:00.19. The sprint medley of Gaede, Kiel, Vawter and Buehler ran a season-best 2:02.5 to place third.
“They continue to show improvement as we progress through the season and that is a result of the hard work and effort that they put forth in practice,” head coach Gary Goeller said. “If they continue to work hard, their efforts will be rewarded at the end of the season.”